Transfer rumors, news: Chelsea, Madrid, Barça chase Man City's Dias

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester City have issued a hands-off warning to elite European clubs over center back Rúben Dias. Meanwhile, Juventus are open to exits of multiple key players.

Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

Transfers home page | Men's summer grades | Women's grades

Trending rumors

Rúben Dias is not available for transfer, according to reports. Neal Simpson/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

- Manchester City have rejected enquiries from various clubs for center back Rúben Dias, deeming him to be unavailable for transfer, according to TEAMtalk. Real Madrid, Barcelona and Chelsea have all reportedly explored the possibility of signing the 29-year-old this summer, but City have issues the same clear message each time, stating that he won't be moving. Madrid have turned their attention to Inter Milan's Alessandro Bastoni and Borussia Dortmund's Nico Schlotterbeck.

- Juventus are not actively offloading their big names but could be willing to let them leave, according to Tuttosport. Juve want €50 million for midfielder Khéphren Thuram, who has interest from Paris Saint-Germain, Sunderland, Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United, Galatasaray and Fenerbahce. Bayern Munich have directly approached the entourage of center back Bremer, who Juve would allow to leave for €45 million and €50 million. There haven't been any offers for full back Andrea Cambiaso yet with Como withdrawing, but there is still interest from Barça and Inter.

- Manchester City have reached an agreement with Leicester City to sign 16-year-old winger Jeremy Monga, The Athletic reports, for a fee of £10 million, with £2.5 million in add-ons as well as a percentage of the funds from a future move. Arsenal had previously been interested in the young winger but withdrew as they believed his valuation was too high. Monga has also previously received attention from big clubs such as Real Madrid and Chelsea. Enzo Maresca is behind the Citizens' current drive to sign the winger after working with him during the 2023-24 season.

- Newcastle are preparing an official opening offer for Freiburg and Switzerland midfielder Johan Manzambi, reports transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano. It will be sent soon, with the proposal to follow after initial contacts were made over recent days. The 20-year-old has undoubtedly made an impact at the World Cup, recording three goals and two assists despite not starting the competition as a starter for Switzerland.

- Atlético Madrid and Sporting CP are in constant contact regarding midfielder Morten Hjulmand, with their valuations differing by €5 million plus some bonuses, reports transfer journalist Matteo Moretto. Despite the existing differences of opinion, there is an intention to get closer to completing a deal for the 27-year-old midfielder. Hjulmand already has an agreement in place with Atlético having been linked with them for some time.

play 0:34 Why Marcotti isn't sure Klopp would be a good fit as Germany manager

Other rumors

- Bruno Guimaraes has concerns about Newcastle United's long-term ambitions amid interest from Arsenal. (Football Transfers)

- Como are not giving up on signing Chelsea centre-back Trevoh Chalobah despite competition from Internazionale, and they are offering €30 million plus €5 million in bonuses. (Sky Sports Italia)

- Besiktas have agreed a €20 million deal with Arsenal for Leandro Trossard. (The Athletic)

- Napoli are still interested in Juventus center back Federico Gatti. (Nicolo Schira)

- RB Leipzig want €60 million for Castello Lukeba despite his €80 million release clause, and they are interested in signing Burnley's Maxime Esteve as a replacement. (Philipp Hinze)

- Al Hilal are pushing to sign Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado, but there is competition from AC Milan while Atletico Madrid are no longer certain about signing him. (Marca)

- Genoa's Brooke Norton-Cuffy and Fiorentina's Dodo are among Napoli's candidates to be Giovanni Di Lorenzo's back-up. (Nicolo Schira)

- Brighton & Hove Albion have joined Napoli and Cagliari in the race to sign 18-year-old Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Andrea Natali. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Tyrique George will join Everton from Chelsea on a long-term deal worth a fixed £18 million, £6 million in add-ons and 15% of the funds from his next move. (Fabrizio Romano)

- RB Leipzig are discussing AZ Alkmaar attacking midfielder Sven Mijnans but haven't had an offer rejected. (Philipp Hinze)

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

- Lazio and Roma have shown interest in Sassuolo striker Andrea Pinamonti. (Nicolo Schira)

- Borussia Dortmund, Koln and PSV Eindhoven are interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur winger Mikey Moore on loan. (Football Insider)

- Talks between RB Leipzig and Brighton & Hove Albion regarding Brajan Gruda are ongoing, but they haven't been able to agree on a transfer model. (Philipp Hinze)

- Besiktas, Hull City and a Saudi Pro League club are interested in Napoli goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic. (Nicolo Schira)