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English fast-food chain Greggs has stopped selling their Mexican sandwich range for the duration of July 5 due to England's World Cup round-of-16 clash with Mexico, they have announced on Instagram.

The range, which includes a Mexican chicken flatbread, Mexican chicken oval bite and a Mexican chicken baguette, has been benched from all English stores on the day of the match.

In a post on Instagram, Greggs wrote: "After careful consideration we've decided to say adios and bench our Mexican chicken sandwich range from all English shops for the duration of the day (July 5).

"This is due to the following reasons: It's coming home."

The sandwich range will be available in Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales, with the company joking, "we know whose side you are on."

England face Mexcio in the Azteca Stadium in which altitude, fan culture and past woes in the stadium -- England were defeated by Argentina in the World Cup quarterfinal in 1986 there -- makes the must-win tie all that more hostile.

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The Mexican chicken line-up will return to Greggs stores starting on Monday morning.

The crunch round-of-16 tie is due to kick-off at 1 a.m. BST, with UK Prime Minister Sir Kier Starmer announcing that pubs across the country are allowed to remain open until 5 a.m. for the match.