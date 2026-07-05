Real Madrid sign Denzel Dumfries from Inter Milan on four-year contract

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Real Madrid have agreed a deal with Inter Milan for full-back Denzel Dumfries.

The Spanish club triggered the Netherlands international's £17 million ($22.7m) release clause.

"Real Madrid and Inter Milan have reached an agreement for the transfer of player Denzel Dumfries, who will be linked to our club for the next four seasons, until June 30, 2030," Madrid said in a statement.

Real Madrid have signed Denzel Dumfries. Photo by Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images

The 30-year-old, who moved to the San Siro Stadium from PSV Eindhoven in 2021, played 207 matches for Inter, scoring 27 goals and winning eight trophies.

In a glowing tribute to the defender the Serie A club said: "Five years of simply beautiful things: The love and affection from the fans was always repaid with determination and grit on the pitch.

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"The moment of farewell arrives after a triumphant season, that of the double [Serie A and the Coppa Italia].

"Best of luck, Denzel. It has been wonderful winning together."