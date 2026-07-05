World Cup 2026 today: Live updates, news as England prepare for biggest challenge yet against Mexico - July 5

Aguirre: Mexico will need an almost perfect match to beat England (0:39)

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England resume their World Cup campaign with a daunting clash with Mexico at the Azteca, while Norway take on Brazil, and you can follow all of the day's updates with ESPN.

The Three Lions successfully navigated past Congo DR in the round of 32 in a nervy 2-1 comeback win but now face their biggest challenge yet.

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Mexico have an outstanding record at the Estadio Azteca, losing just two of their 89 competitive matches in their capital city.

And, with the stadium 2,200 metres above sea level, England will have to deal with the altitude as an extra challenge.

It has been a campaign that started brilliantly for England with a 4-2 win over Croatia, before a 0-0 draw with Ghana, 2-0 win against Panama and the match against Congo DR failed to live up to the opener.

Conversely, Mexico have been faultless so far this World Cup, winning all four of their matches, scoring eight goals and conceding none.

It is certainly going to be a challenge for England.

In the other match on Sunday night, Norway face Brazil as Erling Haaland and Gabriel's rivalry goes to the international stage.

Norway defeated Ivory Coast 2-1 in the round of 32, with Haaland bagging his fifth goal of the tournament.

Meanwhile Brazil dramatically defeated Japan 2-1, with Gabriel Martinelli scoring the winner in the 95th minute.

On Saturday evening, Morocco eased past Canada, who were the first co-hosts to exit the tournament, with a 3-0 win, while Kylian Mbappe's penalty saw France edge past Paraguay 1-0.

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