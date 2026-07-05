Brazil vs. Norway: Gabriel and Haaland take rivalry to international stage

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One of the most compelling and ferocious Premier League rivalries hits the world stage on Sunday as Brazil face Norway in a thrilling round-of-16 clash.

Arsenal center-back Gabriel Magalhães faces Manchester City foe Erling Haaland as the Norway striker looks to make history by booking the European side a spot in the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time, simultaneously knocking five-time winners -- and seemingly his biggest rival -- out of the tournament.

Haaland and Gabriel have been the faces of animosity in the enthralling Premier League title race of years past, with the Gunner's pipping City to the title last season.

To add to the hostility, World Cup juggernauts Brazil have never beaten Norway, drawing two and losing two in the four meetings between the sides.

But where has the rivalry come from, what has happened and ultimately, who comes out on top?

Arsenal's Gabriel and City's Haaland have many run-in's during their Premier League clashes. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Cast your mind back to 2024.

Arsenal and City going toe-to-toe at the Etihad Stadium in an attempt to assert their dominance early in the season. Arsenal were minutes away from securing a historic victory, but with tension high and Arsenal battling with 10-men following Leandro Trossard's dismissal, John Stones scored a 98th minute equaliser and an enticing feud between Gabriel and Haaland had reached boiling point.

Chaotic celebrations erupted and Haaland launched the ball into the back of Gabriel's head. Thus, conflict began and has since never ended. Haaland avoided an FA charge for throwing the ball and later said he had "no regrets" for his actions.

When the final whistle sounded at the Etihad, the now infamous "stay humble" remark was made as Haaland engaged in a heated conversation with Mikel Arteta and Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus.

Haaland was seen throwing the ball at Gabriel. BBC

When the reverse fixture came around, Arsenal and Gabriel got their revenge on the reigning Premier League champions. Gabriel's response after the City loss was to pointedly warn City that "we are waiting for them at our ground," and so it proved. A 5-1 thrashing was not the only embarrassment Haaland had to endure that day.

Martin Ødegaard scored an early opener, in which Gabriel celebrated by screaming in Haaland's face. This all came before Arsenal youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly scored his first senior goal and mimicked Haaland's meditating celebration.

Gabriel was criticised by Gary Neville following the incident with the former Manchester United defender calling the Brazil international "disrespectful," but from then, the feud continued.

Tensions reached their peak in the 2025-26 Premier League title race.

Arsenal looked set to secure their first top-flight trophy in 24 years before Haaland and City came along in April and seemingly blew the title-race doors wide open. The Norwegian scored the winner in their 2-1 victory and celebrated by singing 'Good Feeling' by Flo Rida.

Gabriel avoided a red card for headbutting Haaland. (Photo by Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Before the final whistle, however, emotions ran high and Gabriel was lucky to escape a red card after he seemingly headbutted Haaland.

In a full circle moment, a month later, Arsenal were crowned champions of England and Gabriel took to Instagram to celebrate the only way he knows how -- by making a dig at Haaland. The 28-year-old posted a picture holding the trophy to the song 'Feeling Good.' Touche.

Who will come out on top tonight?

Over the span of eight Premier League games, Haaland and Gabriel have battled it out to come up clutch for their respective teams, but the international stage could boast an entirely different set of factors.

Brazil have only conceded twice this tournament but have otherwise been far from the free-flowing flair that fans so often resonate with Brazilian football.

On the flip side, the Norway team are delivering in terms of expectation, finishing second in a tough group including favourites France and AFCON finalists Senegal. Haaland has proved that having a clinical striker up-front is pivotal for doing well at an international tournament. He is in the running to win the World Cup Golden Boot, sitting on five goals, two behind Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi.

In a battle of experience vs. history-making determination, Haaland and Gabriel are sure to put up a fight to earn a spot in the quarterfinals where they will face either Mexico or England.