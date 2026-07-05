Mexico fans blast horns, set off fireworks outside England's hotel to try and disrupt players' sleep

Aguirre: Mexico will need an almost perfect match to beat England (0:39)

Open Extended Reactions

Despite police blockades, dozens of Mexican fans gathered outside the England national team's hotel until the early hours of Sunday morning, hoping to disrupt players' sleep ahead of their World Cup round-of-16 match against co-host Mexico.

Armed with loudspeakers, horns and fireworks, the crowd gathered outside the JW Marriott hotel in Santa Fe, in the western part of Mexico City and did its best to disturb the guests.

Earlier in the week, El Tri supporters deployed the same tactics before a crucial match against Ecuador -- Mexico won 2-0 -- prompting the Ecuadorian football federation to file a formal complaint with organizers.

There has been a heavy police presence outside the England national team hotel as disruptions from Mexico fans were expected. Gerardo Luna / AFP via Getty Images

England manager Thomas Tuchel anticipated the disruption but downplayed its potential impact.

"We have a 6 p.m. [Sunday] kickoff, so if we miss some hours of sleep, we'll make them up in the late morning," Tuchel said on Saturday.

These late-night hotel "serenades" are an entrenched and polarizing tradition in Latin American football.

- The master of the half-time team talk: Explaining why Thomas Tuchel at England works

- Altitude sickness? England must overcome ghosts of their past in Mexico

While they began as a passionate display of support for the home team, they have increasingly evolved into a psychological weapon designed to deprive opponents of sleep.