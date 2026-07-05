USMNT's Folarin Balogun has red card suspended by FIFA, available to face Belgium

Open Extended Reactions

FIFA has suspended the red card U.S. striker Folarin Balogun received in the team's match against Bosnia-Herzegovina, making him available to face Belgium in the round of 16 at the World Cup.

Folarin Balogun picked up a red card against Bosnia-Herzegovina. AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

In a statement on its website, FIFA said: "By operation of Article 27 FDC, the implementation of the automatic match suspension for USA player Folarin Balogun is suspended for a probationary period of one [1] year."

The U.S. will take on Belgium on Monday night at 8 ET in Seattle, seeking to advance to its first World Cup quarterfinal appearance since 2002.

A statement by U.S. Soccer said: "We accept the decision of the Disciplinary Committee and are pleased that Folarin Balogun is eligible to compete tomorrow.

"Our full attention is focused on the Round of 16 match against Belgium in Seattle, and we look forward to the continued support of our amazing fans."

U.S. President Donald Trump also weighed in on the matter, saying on Truth Social: "Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice!"

Balogun scored the U.S.'s opening goal in the 45th minute of its 2-0 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina in the round of 32 on Wednesday. But he was then sent off in the 64th minute for what was deemed a bad challenge on defender Tarik Muharemovic.

On Friday, Balogun said he felt the decision was unfair given that he and Muharemovic were battling for position.

"If you played the game, you would understand there's scenarios that you simply can't avoid and it has to be taken into context when it's being reviewed," Balogun said.