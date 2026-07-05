Mexico fans' serenata outside England hotel woke me up, and probably Three Lions too

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MEXICO CITY -- For decades, Mexico's Estadio Azteca has been known as a fortress. From its elevation, at some 7,300 feet above sea level, to the 80,000 raucous fans who pack it full for every game, it is an intimidating venue for any visitor. Supporters of El Tricolor have ensured its mythical status has remained intact at this FIFA World Cup.

Chants of "Mexico, Mexico" and "Esto es Mexico" ("This is Mexico") echo throughout the stadium before kickoff, but nothing compares to the moment the national anthem begins to play. Practically the entirety of the sold-out crowd comes together to belt out "Mexicanos, al grito de guerra" ("Mexicans, at the city of war") with immense pride to an almost-deafening point.

It would be impossible for opponents not to be, impacted.

"The other day when we sang the anthem at the Azteca, we were looking at the Ecuadorian players and we knew they were feeling it, just like the atmosphere that was felt," midfielder Álvaro Fidalgo said after Mexico defeated Ecuador 2-0 in the round of 32 on Tuesday.

With each passing triumph, players and fans grow closer. As such, El Tri's homefield advantage extends far beyond the Azteca.

Love for this Mexico team has spilled into every corner of the city. Grocery stores are filled with eggs stamped with the phrase "y si, si?" ("and if yes?" part of the Mexican phrase, "I know we won't, but what if we do?" that has become synonymous with Mexico's 2026 World Cup campaign), the message is written on to-go cups from coffee shops all over the city, and Mexico paraphernalia proudly adorns apartment railings.

That support reached a crescendo last Monday night, when fans gathered outside Ecuador's team hotel to carry out #OperacionNoDormir (#OperationNoSleep). Mexico fans felt compelled to respond to their rivals' online banter after several belittled El Tricolor and called for an "Aztecazo" -- the embarrassment of Mexico, at their vaunted home, in front of their passionate fans.

Mexico fans responded by unleashing the power of El Tri's homefield advantage -- 12 miles away from the Azteca and nearly 24 hours before kickoff.

Fan groups organized what is commonly referred to as a "serenata," in which fans gather outside their opponents' team hotel with the express purpose of disturbing sleep by making as much noise as possible, creating invitations and spreading the word on social media. Hundreds arrived with drums, trumpets and horns, and partied for hours into the early morning of game day.

Initially, Ecuador brushed off the attempts by publishing a sleeping emoji to social media channels during the serenade. The morning of the match, though, the Ecuador Football Federation released a statement condemning the actions.

The national guard and Mexico City police were dispatched to England's team hotel on Saturday night to attempt to prevent a supporters' serenade. Gerardo Luna / AFP via Getty Images

"Regarding some of the extra-football actions that occurred previous to the round-of-32 match, the Ecuadorian Football Federation has sent a formal complaint to FIFA," the statement read. "The FEF makes a respectful call to the competent authorities to pay close attention to these events and take the necessary measures to ensure the integrity of our players."

Mexico fans brought the party to the Azteca, where El Tricolor romped to a 2-0 victory.

England quickly took note.

Ahead of Sunday's round-of-16 tie, the Three Lions initially delayed their trip to Mexico City by a day, robbing them of precious time to acclimate to the altitude. The team also changed hotels from where Ecuador stayed, in an attempt to keep their whereabouts a secret, but a massive security presence and clever online sleuthing derailed the plan.

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England, in coordination with FIFA and local government authorities, then organized several security protocols to avoid any sort of serenade. Inside the hotel, two sources confirmed that FIFA stationed a security guard on every floor from the basement to the rooftop. Guests of the hotel or those dining inside its restaurants needed to show reservation confirmations and matching identification. Once confirmed, individuals were guided to a specific entrance: one for hotel guests, one for restaurant patrons and one for England.

Hotel guests were forced to pass through a metal detector before reaching the elevators. Guests then needed to show room cards to access a specific floor, and could only move about their specific floor and the lobby, sources added. Staff working inside the hotel and adjoining restaurants were forced to carry specific identification badges provided by FIFA to bypass security efforts. Taking pictures and video in the lobby was specifically prohibited for "safety concerns," a security guard told ESPN.

Outside, Mexico's national guard and Mexico City police blocked off street access with a 500-meter perimeter surrounding the hotel. By 10:30 p.m. local, about 50 national guardsmen with riot shields were stationed outside the hotel with instructions to contain any possible serenade.

"I think FIFA took care of the situation, and we have security around the hotel, so we expect a good night of sleep," England manager Thomas Tuchel said on Saturday evening.

It almost worked -- until fans showed up at 12:30 in the morning.

Drums and trumpets echoed throughout the grounds, even waking up guests, including this author, from adjoining hotels. A small but mighty group initially showed up with the intention to make as much noise as possible. Passing cars joined by honking their horns and revving their engines when in front of the hotel.

Fans continued to sing songs, chant and play instruments until reinforcements came at 2:00 a.m. Some supporters set off fireworks from a nearby bridge to explode right over the England hotel.

The crowds and noise didn't reach nearly the level of the serenade organized for Ecuador, but Mexico fans still made their presence known.

"Home crowd: it is what it is," Tuchel said. "It is not in our favor."

A capacity crowd of 80,824 is expected at the Estadio Azteca on Sunday night, ready to give Mexico any advantage possible to make history against England. While manager Javier Aguirre said El Tricolor must have a perfect game to win, players insist they need their fans for inspiration.

"We have a difficult, historic opponent in front of us, with great players, but in the end we have to take advantage of being at home, take advantage of the moment we are going through, and with a lot of composure, working the game with personality, with confidence, with courage, I think we can pull it off," Guillermo Ochoa said on Friday.

On Saturday night, their supporters got off to a strong start.