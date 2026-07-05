Argentina vs. Egypt: TV channel, how to watch, kick-off time, live stream, referee, predicted line-ups

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Lionel Messi's Argentina resume their defence of the FIFA World Cup when they take on Egypt in a round-of-16 clash in Atlanta on Tuesday.

The defending champions were pushed to the hilt by Cape Verde in their round-of-32 contest, needing an own-goal in the 111th minute to triumph 3-2 in extra time.

Egypt, meanwhile, won 4-2 on penalties against Australia in their knockout game, after if finished 1-1 after extra time.

The two teams have only met once before, a friendly in 2008 that Argentina won 2-0.

Here's everything you need to know about the game.

How to watch:

The match will be available on ITV1 in the UK, Fox Sports in the U.S., Zee5 in India and SBS in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date, kick-off time:

U.S. ET: Tuesday July 7, 12 p.m.

UK BST: Tuesday July 7, 5 p.m.

India IST: Tuesday July 7, 9:30 p.m..

Australia AEST: Wednesday July 8, 2 a.m.

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

Referee: François Letexier

Team News and Predicted Lineups

FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Argentina

Lionel Scaloni faces a couple of injury doubts for this game, with Nico Gonzalez and Facundo Medina carrying minor knocks.

Predicted XI (4-4-2):

Emiliano Martínez

Nahuel Molina | Cristian Romero | Lisandro Martínez | Nicolás Tagliafico

Rodrigo De Paul | Alexis Mac Allister | Enzo Fernández | Thiago Almada

Lionel Messi | Lautaro Martínez

Egypt

Ahmed Fatouh and Mohamed Abdelmoneim will miss the game for Egypt.

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1):

Mostafa Shoubir

Mohamed Hany | Yasser Ibrahim | Ramy Rabia | Karim Hafez

Hamdy Fathy | Marawan Attia

Emam Ashour | Mohamed Salah | Omar Marmoush

Mostafa Zico

Talking Points

Is Lionel Messi's magic enough for Argentina?

play 0:38 Gibbs: Cape Verde exposed Argentina's vulnerabilities

Having survived what would have been the greatest upset in World Cup history, Argentina came through from their round-of-32 clash with plenty of questions surrounding their status as favourites in this tournament.

Messi's heroics have been key in all of their victories so far, and that was also true against Cape Verde -- a stunning opening goal, and a wonderful cross that forced the winner.

In ensuring that his side is utterly tuned towards Messi when he's on the pitch, Scaloni has in some ways, made his other attacking talents dimmer. They do come to the fore without Messi, but the trick for Scaloni, especially in the knockout stages of the World Cup, will be to merge both scenarios.

The likes of Julián Álvarez and Lautaro Martinez are proven game-winners on their own, and perhaps they also need the space to shine with Messi on the pitch.

Salah and co. can expose Argentina's vulnerabilities

play 2:23 Hutchison: Egypt will need Salah to step up in World Cup round of 16

On paper, Egypt have a significantly weaker side than the world champions, especially in defence. However, as Cape Verde proved to brilliant effect, Scaloni's side have plenty of vulnerabilities.

Bubista's minnows attacked Argentina's wings with plenty of pace and Egypt have the perfect ingredients going forward to repeat that trick. With Argentina's defence likely to focus on Omar Marmoush and Mohamed Salah, Emam Ashour ought to find plenty of pockets to space from which he can cause plenty of damage.

The temptation will be for Hossam Hassan to be wary of Argentina's firepower and play defensive, but as Cape Verde proved, when put under pressure, the world champions aren't as secure as their 2022 vintage. Egypt are free from expectations and pressure, and going in as clear underdogs will work in their favour.

This side has already created history by earning Egypt's first victory in a World Cup, reaching the knockout stage for the first time, and winning a first knockout game. To reach a first-ever quarterfinal while dethroning the world champions would not be an outlandish scenario at all.