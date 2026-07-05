Brazil vs. Norway LIVE: World Cup 2026 updates as five-time world champions face Haaland and Co.

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Brazil face Norway in the World Cup round of 16, with the winner set to face either England or Mexico in Miami on Saturday, and you can follow the action live with ESPN.

Carlo Ancelotti's men scraped past Japan to continue their quest of ending a 24-year drought for a record-extending sixth world title and will seek to eliminate a Norway side aiming to create history.

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Brazil survived in their round-of-32 clash against Japan, as they fell behind in the 29th minute. Ancelotti's side were forced to dig deep for an equaliser, which eventually came through Casemiro as he powered a header in to draw terms level.

Gabriel Martinelli was substituted on in the second half and stole the spotlight when he thundered in a 95th-minute winner -- the latest goal scored in normal time in World Cup knockout history -- to complete the turnaround.

Brazil topped Group C after a 1-1 draw against Morocco in their opener was vastly improved with 3-0 victories against Scotland and Haiti, but the storied nation will need to be at their best against a disciplined Norway side tonight.

Norway came second in Group I, breezing past Iraq and overcoming a valiant Senegal side, before falling to a 4-1 defeat against France as they made wholesale rotations.

Ståle Solbakken's decision to rest key players in their final group game paid off, as Norway managed to seal a 2-1 win against Ivory Coast in the round of 32, with Erling Haaland tapping home the winner.

That was the Scandinavian nation's first World Cup knockout victory after previous exits to Italy in 1938 and 1998 and they will be keen to continue their fairytale tournament run.