Switzerland vs Colombia at World Cup 2026: TV channel, how to watch, kick-off time, live stream, referee, predicted line-ups

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Colombia take on Switzerland in what should be a fascinating round of 16 World Cup tie between two attacking units capable of causing problems for any defence.

Both teams topped their group and were quietly impressive in the round of 32, neither having to slip out of third gear to win their matches. Colombia beat Ghana 1-0, scoring early and creating all the chances afterwards and conceding zero shots on target. Algeria gave Switzerland a bit more of a game, but two goals early in each half saw them breeze through comfortably.

Here's everything you need to know about the game.

How to watch:

The match will be available on ITV1 in the UK, Fox Sports in the U.S., Zee5 in India and SBS in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date, kick-off time:

U.S. ET: July 7, Tuesday at 4:00 p.m.

UK BST: July 7, Tuesday at 9:00 p.m.

India IST: July 8, Wednesday at 1:30 a.m.

Australia AEST: July 8, Wednesday at 6 a.m.

Venue: BC Place Vancouver

Referee: Iván Barton

Team News and Predicted line-ups:

Switzerland (4-2-3-1)

Gregor Kobel

Denis Zakaria | Nico Elvedi | Manuel Akanji | Ricardo Rodríguez

Remo Freuler | Granit Xhaka

Dan Ndoye | Johan Manzambi | Rubén Vargas

Breel Embolo

Michel Aebischer and Luca Jaquez - both peripheral figures in the squad - are minor doubts ahead of the game

Colombia (4-3-3)

Camilo Vargas

Daniel Muñoz | Davinson Sánchez | Jhon Lucumí | Johan Mojica

Gustavo Puerta | Jefferson Lerma | Jhon Arias

James Rodríguez | Luis Suárez | Luis Díaz

Jhon Córdoba limped off early in their round of 32 tie and won't feature for Colombia. James Rodriguez is a doubt too with an illness, and another veteran Juan Quintero may start in his place

Talking Points

(Photo by Hakan Akgun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Switzerland were fun last round, but will they revert to type vs Colombia?

'Switzerland are fun' is not phrase we're used to saying or hearing at any major tournament. Good, effective, solid -- sure. But fun? With Dan Ndoye, Johan Manzambi and Ruben Vargas running riot behind Breel Embolo, and Granit Xhaka pulling strings deep, fun is exactly what they are now, though. Manzambi and Vargas were substitutes until the third game of the Group Stages, which they started after tearing apart Bosnia and Herzegovina in the last quarter of the second match. Manzambi, in particular, has been a revelation -- driving Switzerland forward repeatedly with his direct running.

What will worry Murat Yakin, though, is that none of the opposition they have faced so far are anywhere in the same league as Colombia. With a creative, fast-rotating attack to deal with, will he revert Switzerland to type and set them up in the defensive set up we normally associate with the Swiss in a big game?

Will Colombia's profligacy prove costly?

Colombia are one of the best sides to watch at this World Cup. Forever flowing forward, they cause overloads on the flanks, have runners from deep through the middle and create chances by the bucketload. They also score about a goal a game. It's a fascinating conundrum that Nestor Lorenzo faces -- where have all the goals gone? Luis Diaz has 'scored' three times whilst offside but has spurned many chances, as have Luis Suarez, James Rodriguez and Jhon Arias (Diaz and Arias have a goal to their name, at least). It's a profligacy that hasn't cost them yet but one they can't afford to continue with against a side of the calibre (and potential counter attacking threat) of Switzerland.

Meanwhile, Colombia's defence has been quite good, even if under-tested this World Cup, and the likes of Manzambi and Embolo will be keen to change that.