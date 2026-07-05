Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo: 'This will be my last World Cup'

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Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed that this will be his last World Cup, as he prepares to face Spain with Portugal in Monday's round-of-16 clash in Arlington, Texas.

Ronaldo, 41, has played in six editions of the tournament -- 2006, 2020, 2014, 2018, 2022 and now 2026. He became the first player to score in six World Cups when he netted against Uzbekistan in the group stage.

The 2030 World Cup is set to be co-hosted by Portugal as well as Spain and Morocco.

"It's about enjoying it as much as possible," Ronaldo said toward the end of a prematch news conference Sunday. "This will be my last World Cup, but let's hope tomorrow isn't my last game."

Cristiano Ronaldo has played at six World Cups and has confirmed that this is his last. Paul ELLIS / AFP via Getty Images

"The day will come [when I retire from international football]. But I'll be honest. Whatever happens tomorrow, Cristiano will leave with a clear conscience, not 100%, but 1000%. Because I've given everything in football. I don't need it, I have a good life, but it's about passion. I play football because I love it... You have to enjoy every day. And I've scored three goals [at this World Cup], I'm not doing too badly, right?"

Ronaldo scored twice against Uzbekistan in the group stage, before netting a penalty against Croatia in the round of 32, his first goal in a World Cup knockout match.

"It's been fantastic," he said, when asked about his experience at this tournament. "It goes beyond the pitch... This is the World Cup I'll remember the most, because of people's passion. It's even more this time, I don't know why. It's been, emotionally, the best. I've enjoyed it very much."

Ronaldo -- who won the 2016 European Championships with Portugal -- insisted that he didn't need to win this World Cup to complete his CV.

"I'm not lacking anything in life," he said. "I'm not going to be more, or less, Cristiano because I win the World Cup. We have the qualities to win, but only one country can win it... Age gives you maturity and experience.

"I'm thankful even for the attacks I receive, turning 40 -- and I hope to live another 40 years -- with the criticism, that's how you grow the most as a person, and I thank you journalists for that."

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He was asked about Spain star Lamine Yamal, 18.

"He's a player with a big future," Ronaldo said. "But for me, I always see Spain as a whole, they're all good... The more prepared you are, the better you'll survive a long football career, if that's what you want. If you listen to criticism, you're lost.

"There's constructive criticism, and there's criticism meant to kill you, too. You have to adapt if you want a long career, and focus on the love, the passion of the fans. Over time, I learnt to be connected to the people who love you, and have passion for what you're doing."