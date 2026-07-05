Newcastle sign winger Bazoumana Touré from Hoffenheim

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Bazoumana Touré has joined Newcastle from Hoffenheim. Getty

Newcastle have completed the signing of Ivory Coast winger Bazoumana Touré from Hoffenheim.

The Magpies will reportedly pay £42 million ($56m) for the left-sided 20-year-old, who arrives as a replacement for Anthony Gordon after Newcastle lost out to Liverpool in their pursuit of Víctor Muñoz.

"I'm very, very happy to be here. It was my dream since I was young to play in the Premier League for a big team like Newcastle," Touré said.

"Newcastle is like a family, which will help me show my best on the pitch. I will give my best every single day for this shirt.

"I'm very excited to join Newcastle and I can't wait to meet my team-mates, the supporters and everybody at the club. I'm also very excited to play at St James' Park for the first time."

Touré has enjoyed a rapid rise in the last couple of years. He moved to Europe with Swedish club Hammarby in early 2024 before some eye-catching performances earned him a move to Hoffenheim a year later.

Touré scored five goals and registered nine assists for Hoffenheim last season, helping the club qualify for the Europa League with a fifth-placed finish.

Touré made his international debut in October 2025, and made three appearances for Ivory Coast at this summer's World Cup.

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Newcastle boss Eddie Howe said: "We're really pleased to have been able to bring Bazoumana to Newcastle United.

"He has shown his ability to perform in a top European league during his time in Germany and has gained really good experience with his national team, especially at this summer's World Cup.

"We feel that he's a player with a really high ceiling -- he's somebody who we believe can offer us something different. He also has a lot of potential to unlock and we're really looking forward to working with him."

Touré is Newcastle's second summer signing after 20-year-old goalkeeper Ewen Jaouen's arrival from Reims.