Bukayo Saka, Jarell Quansah to start for England vs. Mexico at World Cup

Tuchel: Playing in Mexico will bring out the best version of England (0:45)

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Bukayo Saka and Jarell Quansah will start for England against Mexico on Sunday night in the World Cup round of 16.

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Saka carried fitness concerns into the World Cup and came from the bench in England's first two games against Croatia and Ghana. He started, but was substituted, against Panama then came off the bench against Congo DR in the round of 32.

Saka's Arsenal teammate Noni Madueke started on the right wing when he was on the bench, but he has got the nod in Mexico.

Quansah is also set to start, the latest change at right-back which has become a problem position for Thomas Tuchel's side at the World Cup this summer.

The change comes after Djed Spence -- who started the round-of-32 clash with Congo DR -- picked up a calf problem, sources told ESPN.

Reece James started against Croatia and Ghana, but an injury opened the door to Quansah who played at right-back against Panama in the final group stage game.

Bukayo Saka is set to return for England against Mexico. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Quansah was then unavailable in the round of 32 against Congo DR due to an ankle injury which meant Spence started.

The opening goal for Congo DR's Brian Cipenga came down England's right flank. Declan Rice even spent part of the second half at right-back as England turned defeat into victory thanks to Harry Kane's two goals.

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But Bayer Leverkusen defender Quansah is now set to return to the team for the round of 16 game in Mexico City at the Azteca Stadium against the co-hosts. He trained on Saturday and Tuchel confirmed his availability.

"Reece can maybe make it on the bench, but we need the last assessment from the from the doctors and medical opinion if this makes sense," Tuchel added.

Anthony Gordon also returns to the side after coming off the bench and providing two assists against Congo DR. Marcus Rashford drops back to the bench.

England XI: Pickford, Quansah, Guehi, Konsa, O'Reilly, Rice, Anderson, Saka, Bellingham, Gordon, Kane

Information from ESPN's Tom Hamilton and James Olley contributed to this report.