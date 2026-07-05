Jarell Quansah to start for England vs. Mexico at World Cup - sources

Tuchel: Playing in Mexico will bring out the best version of England (0:45)

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Jarell Quansah will start for England against Mexico on Sunday night in the World Cup round of 16, sources have told ESPN.

Right-back has become a problem position for Thomas Tuchel's side at the World Cup this summer.

Reece James started England's first two games against Croatia and Ghana, but an injury opened the door to Quansah who played at right-back against Panama in the final group stage game.

Jarell Quansah is set to return for England against Mexico. Getty

Quansah was then unavailable in the round of 32 against Congo DR due to an ankle injury which meant Djed Spence started.

The opening goal for Congo DR's Brian Cipenga came down England's right flank. Declan Rice even spent part of the second half at right-back as England turned defeat into victory thanks to Harry Kane's two goals.

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But Bayer Leverkusen defender Quansah is now set to return to the team for the last 16 game in Mexico City at the Azteca Stadium against the co-hosts. He trained on Saturday and Tuchel confirmed his availability.

"Reece can maybe make it on the bench, but we need the last assessment from the from the doctors and medical opinion if this makes sense," Tuchel added.

Information from ESPN's Tom Hamilton contributed to this report.