Belgium furious over suspension of Balogun ban: It's April Fools'

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SEATTLE -- Belgium coach Rudi Garcia said he thought it was a joke when he first heard news that suspended United States striker Folarin Balogun was cleared to play in its round-of-16 match on Monday, while the Belgian federation announced it was "investigating all potential options" in opposition of FIFA's stunning decision.

"I didn't know that at the World Cup, the 5th of July is actually the first of April -- it's April Fools' [Day]," Garcia said at a news conference Sunday afternoon.

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He added that the federation's lengthy statement, which highlighted the unprecedented nature of FIFA's decision as well as how it runs counter to the guidelines FIFA had put out before the tournament regarding automatic suspensions for any player receiving a red card, was not only about protecting the Belgian team.

"We're not defending the national team or federation," Garcia said. "We are defending football."

Belgium and head coach Rudi Garcia were left unhappy with FIFA's decision to suspend U.S. striker Folarin Balogun's one-match ban. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Balogun was ejected during the U.S.'s 2-0 victory over Bosnia-Herzegovina in the round of 32 for a tackle that was initially unpenalized by the referee on the field but resulted in a red card after video review. A one-game ban is the standard minimum discipline for any player who receives a red card.

On Sunday morning, however, FIFA announced Balogun would instead receive, essentially, probation; his suspension was adjusted and he would be allowed to play in the Americans' round-of-16 match against Belgium.

"Had it been done earlier, we'd have been able to be mentally more prepared perhaps," Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois said. "It's good that we have another training [still to come on Sunday]. ... But we'll be ready. We'll be on the pitch. They have 11 players, not only Balogun."

Garcia and Courtois largely sidestepped numerous other questions about the Balogun decision, referring reporters to the federation's statement in which it said they were "astonished" by the move and called it "in direct contradiction" to the rules FIFA itself set out for this tournament.

When asked whether Belgium might appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport -- perhaps even after the match -- Garcia demurred. "We want to focus on sporting matters," he said.

Courtois was asked about the U.S. attack and how Balogun's presence might complicate the challenge that Belgium's defense will face.

"He is a very fast striker," Courtois said. "Maybe a different profile than [Ricardo] Pepi. They have a lot of quality up front."