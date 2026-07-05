Rodri says Spain's midfield tops Portugal's 'best generation' ahead of World Cup clash

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DALLAS -- Captain Rodri has insisted that Spain's midfield is superior to Portugal's ahead of their World Cup round of 16 clash -- while admitting that their opponents' squad boasts "one of the best generations they've ever had."

The two teams meet in Dallas on Monday, with Spain's all-star midfield of Ballon d'Or winner Rodri, Pedri and Dani Olmo facing off against Portugal's Vitinha, João Neves and Bruno Fernandes.

Spain and Portugal last met in the 2025 UEFA Nations League final, which finished 2-2 before Portugal triumphed on penalties.

"They're always a difficult opponent," Rodri said, speaking to journalists before training at the Cotton Bowl Stadium, Dallas, on Sunday. "They know us well, and we know them too. For me, they have one of the best, or the best, generations that they've ever had. We know we have to be at our best to go through."

Rodri was asked if Portugal's midfield trio -- featuring two Paris Saint-Germain players in Vitinha and Joao Neves, who have won back-to-back Champions Leagues -- was the best in the world.

"For me the best team, the best midfield is ours," Rodri said. "They have a sensational team, full of stars, players of a top level, and we know they work well collectively too. They have almost everything, and we hope to show that we're better."

Spain are yet to concede at this World Cup, and comfortably beat Austria 3-0 in the round of 32, while Portugal defeated Croatia 2-1 in a tight match.

"We can do much more," Rodri said. "We have experience of these tournaments. We know when we have to be at our best, and it's in these moments. In the group stage you have to build something, get results, and that's important, but now in the knockout stage we've seen the best of Spain... Big things are coming now."

Rodri remains a key member of Spain's side. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)

Rodri has had a difficult time with injuries since winning the Ballon d'Or in 2024, and faced some criticism in the Spanish media earlier in the tournament, but said he's now getting closer to his best form.

"I feel perfect," he said. "I've been growing, playing for 90 minutes, and knowing the important games come now... It's clear I can improve. It's logical, we're growing during the tournament, when the important things come. We'll have to be at our best against Portugal."

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Spain boss Luis de la Fuente echoed Rodri's assertions that his team are stronger in midfield.

"Roberto [Martinez, Portugal's head coach] will think the same as me about his players," he told a news conference on Sunday. "I know the opponents are exceptional but I allow myself to think mine are the best in the world.

"Tomorrow, they're two teams with very similar characteristics, in defence we both win the ball back quickly, and we both also feel comfortable on the ball.

"We'll see who tips the balance in their favour, it will be a game about details, with so many good players on the pitch. We'll try to be aware of all those details."