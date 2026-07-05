Mexico vs. England LIVE: World Cup 2026 updates as co-hosts and Three Lions prepare for battle at Azteca

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One of the most highly anticipated knockout stage clashes of the World Cup is upon us as co-hosts Mexico take on England, and you can follow all of the action with ESPN.

The pre-match conversation has been dominated by talks of weather, conditions and altitude as the two sides vie to reach the quarterfinals.

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El Tri have proved themselves a force to be reckoned with at the tournament so far -- having topped their group before a comfortable 2-0 win against Ecuador -- as star winger Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez, a name familiar to Premier League fans, both got on the scoresheet. They are yet to concede a single goal in the 2026 edition heading into Sunday evening's clash.

Head coach Javier Aguirre has thanked the "12th man" that is the fans and atmosphere at the Azteca -- the home of Mexican football. Plenty has been said this week about the conditions in the Mexico City ground, which sits at more than 2,000 metres above sea level, and the potential impact it may have on the England side.

Thomas Tuchel and his men will be aiming to put aside questions about altitude and fly high themselves, having come through to this stage with a 2-1 win over Congo DR last time out. Having gone behind early, it was their captain and greatest ever marksman Harry Kane who fired home a second-half brace to rescue the side and book them a place in the round of 16.

The winner of this one will take on Norway for a place in the semifinals, after they got past Brazil 2-1 in New Jersey.