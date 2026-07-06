Mexico 2-3 England: Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane propel 10-man England into World Cup quarterfinals

Open Extended Reactions

Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham took England into the World Cup quarterfinals. (Photo by Julian Finney - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

A quickfire double from Jude Bellingham and a second-half penalty from Harry Kane gave England a thrilling 3-2 win over Mexico in their World Cup round-of-16 clash at the Azteca Stadium, despite Thomas Tuchel's side playing with 10 men for most of the second half after a red card for Jarell Quansah.

After an intense but mostly cagey opening half an hour, the game sparked into action in the 36th minute when England hit the hosts on the counter, Bukayo Saka looping a cross to the back post where Bellingham was on hand to head home and bring the decibel level down a notch.

The home fans would be quietened further just 98 seconds later, when Bellingham doubled England's advantage. The midfielder laid the ball wide to Harry Kane and then got beyond César Montes to convert Kane's ball back across goal and put England in dreamland.

But the Azteca came back to life four minutes after that, when Ezri Konsa failed to clear Roberto Alvarado's free kick and Julián Quiñones slammed the ball home on the volley. England needed a terrific save from Jordan Pickford and a goal-saving intervention from Bellingham to remain in front at the break.

England's efforts to hold onto their lead got even harder just nine minutes into the second half when Quansah was sent off for a poor challenge on Jesús Gallardo, the Bayer Leverkusen man going over the top of the ball onto the Mexican's shin.

But a thrilling game took another turn on the hour mark when Anthony Gordon got on the end of Kane's knock down and was brought down by goalkeeper Raúl Rangel. Rangel dived the right way from the resulting penalty but couldn't keep out Kane. Out of nowhere, England had restored their two-goal lead.

But less than 10 minutes after converting, Kane handed Mexico another route back into the game when he kicked through Brian Gutiérrez's leg. Jimenez duly slotted the penalty, and prompted a Mexican onslaught.

But England held on for a famous victory, and set up a quarterfinal clash with Norway on Saturday.

- Mexico vs. England LIVE: World Cup 2026 updates

- 60 years of hurt - revisiting every England World Cup exit since 1966

- England at the 2026 World Cup: Schedule, results, how to watch, news, analysis, injuries, more

Team lineups

Mexico: Rangel; Sánchez (Fidalgo 79'), Montes (Álvarez 46'), Vásquez, Gallardo; Mora (Giménez 61'), Lira, Romo (Gutiérrez 61'); Alvarado, Quiñones (Martínez 81'), Jiménez

Unused substitutes: Acevedo, M.Chávez, L.Chávez, González, Huerta, Ochoa, Pineda, Reyes, Vargas, Vega

Goals: Quiñones (42'), Jiménez (69')

England: Pickford; Quansah, Konsa, Guéhi, O'Reilly (Spence 74'); Anderson (Burn 75'), Rice, Bellingham; Saka (Stones 57'), Gordon, Kane (Rogers 90')

Unused substitutes: Rashford, Chalobah, D.Henderson, J.Henderson, Mainoo, Watkins, Madueke, Eze, Toney, Trafford, James

Goals: Bellingham (36') (38'), Kane (60')