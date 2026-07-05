Tearful Neymar retires from Brazil after World Cup exit to Norway

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Neymar said he is retiring from playing for Brazil after his team's World Cup exit at the hands of Norway in the round of 16 on Sunday.

The 34-year-old scored a late consolation goal via a penalty as Brazil lost 2-1 to two Erling Haaland goals to mark their earliest World Cup exit since 1990.

An emotional Neymar slumped to the ground in tears following the final whistle at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey before being consoled by teammates.

"I tried, I tried. Now it's over," he told Globo. "I started here, I finished here."

Neymar made his debut for Brazil against the United States in a friendly at MetLife Stadium in August 2010, scoring his first international goal.

The 34-year-old, who has suffered numerous injury problems in recent years, finishes his international career as Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 80 goals, three ahead of Pelé.

Brazil forward Neymar breaks down in tears following his team's exit ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images

His goal in stoppage time on Sunday made him just the second Brazilian man, alongside Pelé, to score in four World Cups. Neymar's 130 appearances for his country are second behind Cafu (142) on Brazil's all-time list.

Following Brazil's loss, coach Carlo Ancelotti said he is now looking to oversee a "new cycle" with the team.

"What I say is that we continue to do our jobs and look for new ideas," Ancelotti said. "It's the same thing we did this year.

"It is an experience on my side, it is a very disappointing result and all of us are really saddened

"But this was a great group and I have to thank my players, they worked really hard. I don't think we deserved to lose, but we have to accept it

"That is football for you, that is sports. Sometimes you have to manage the sadness and bitter taste of a defeat.

"I am very used to that, but we are going to take this defeat and use it as fuel for the new cycle.

"Everyone is profoundly sad, as the fans are. This is normal to have those feelings, but what we have to do is react correctly."

ESPN's Mark Ogden contributed to this report.