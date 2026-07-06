Erling Haaland says Brazil win 'greatest game' in Norway history

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EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Erling Haaland said his two-goal match-winning performance in Norway's 2-1 World Cup round-of-16 victory against Brazil capped an "insane" day in his country's history -- and its greatest game.

Manchester City forward Haaland moved level with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé on seven goals in the race for the World Cup Golden Boot with his brace at MetLife Stadium, and the win secured a quarterfinal clash in Miami against the winners of Sunday's Mexico versus England tie.

Norway had never won a World Cup knockout game prior to this tournament -- their first appearance at the World Cup since 1998. And after extending Norway's unbeaten record against the five-time world champions to five games, Haaland said the result would go down in Norwegian history.

"Maybe this will write history in Norway," Haaland said. "Everyone just need to enjoy themselves. This is just an insane day. It's one of the most insane days in Norwegian history. Just enjoy it, embrace it and enjoy the moment.

"We're very proud of this, and it was certainly a huge game for Norway against Brazil. I think this will inspire many young people, just as I was inspired when I was young.

"We're very proud of what we've achieved here. Everyone needs to enjoy and savor this great victory, Norway's biggest victory in soccer. This is crazy. It's all just wonderful."

Norway won the game by enjoying two-thirds of possession against Carlo Ancelotti's team and creating more shots on target. Haaland had a frustrating afternoon before scoring, but he said he was patient in waiting for the chances to score.

Erling Haaland leads Norway in the Viking Row after beating Brazil in the World Cup round of 16. Getty Images

"Every game is different," Haaland said. "We needed one chance or another; it was important to wait for the opportunities and simply score when they came.

"A header to make it 1-0. The 2-0 was incredible -- absolutely crazy. In Norway's history, this is the greatest game. We're proud to have secured these victories against Ivory Coast and Brazil."

After the game, Haaland led the players with an on-pitch Norwegian row -- banging a drum in front of supporters and clearly enjoying the moment -- and coach Stale Solbakken said the whole country was now doing the same.

"I think all of Norway is now rowing," Solbakken said. "It is great that this has become one of the images of the World Cup and that our fans back home are having such a good summer.

"This is the greatest night in Norwegian football history. How far we can go, I don't know. We are in the last eight, so we will see.

"It's completely impossible to answer now because we don't know who our opponents will be, so let us wait until after the Mexico-England game.

"I don't have any preference. If it's Mexico, it's Mexico. If it's England, it's England."