Mexico vs. England player ratings as Jude Bellingham shines in gripping World Cup clash

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Ten-man England survived against Mexico in a gripping round-of-16 clash at the Azteca Stadium as Jude Bellingham shone again to catapult the Three Lions into the World Cup quarterfinals.

Kick-off was delayed by an hour due to adverse weather conditions but that didn't stop England from making a flying start in Mexico, as Bellingham scored a quick-fire double to silence the electric atmosphere.

He became the first player to score twice at the Azteca since Diego Maradona in 1986, before Harry Kane converted from the penalty spot.

Despite two replies through Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez coupled with a straight red card for Jarell Quansah, England held their own to set up a quarterfinal against Norway on Saturday.

ESPN rates England's individual performances.

Manager rating (out of 10)

Thomas Tuchel, 8 -- Made three changes from the side which beat Congo DR and his introduction of Anthony Gordon and Bukayo Saka on the flanks paid off as the pair helped England get off to a bright start. Tuchel managed the game well following Quansah's dismissal, deploying five at the back to hold out for the win despite the risk of inviting more Mexico pressure. His substitutions proved effective.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best, 5 = average)

GK Jordan Pickford, 8 -- Put in an excellent shift and made a number of incredible saves. Displayed great instinct to deny Jiménez an opener from close range in the 15th minute. Great distribution for the attacking players, took his moments when to play out the back and when to play it long. Started the move for England's opener, rolling the ball out after spotting Declan Rice in good space. Made another stellar fingertip save from yet another Jiménez shot.

RB Jarell Quansah, 2 -- Returned from injury and got the nod as Djed Spence wasn't deemed fit enough to start. Received a straight red card for a horrific challenge on Jesus Gallardo with a high foot. Massive let down and he's lucky it didn't hurt England in the end.

CB Ezri Konsa, 5 -- Really poor clearance was sent into the path of Quiñones who pulled one back and Jiménez got the better of the England centre-back pairing on a number of occasions. Moved into the right-back role after John Stones was substituted on.

CB Marc Guéhi, 6 -- Looked a bit nervy at times alongside Konsa. Played a lovely long ball for Saka to race onto in the first half but it was a tough one to latch onto. Defensively looked shaky but did his part to help England hold out in the end.

LB Nico O'Reilly, 6 -- Made some clever overlapping runs in the second half and got into decent positions. Worked up a great opportunity on the byline but his cutback wasn't met by a teammate. Hit the woodwork with a fierce shot form outside the box but struggled to deal with Mexico's pace up front at times.

CM Elliot Anderson, 6 -- Popped up with a crucial tackle to win possession for England and initiate the second goal. Struggled at times to cope with Mexico's physicality in midfield but still put in a decent shift.

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CM Jude Bellingham, 9 -- Sensational player and once again a class above the rest with two goals in 98 seconds to silence the Azteca Stadium in the first half. Raced in to head home from a sublime Saka cross to put England ahead. He then got on the end of Kane's pinpoint pass to slide in England's second. He was absolutely everywhere -- progressive with the ball, dropped deep to make some excellent recoveries, and clinical in the box. Made an incredible intervention to deny César Montes a clear as day goal at the back post.

CM Declan Rice 7 -- Booked in the first minute for a high boot. Made some crucial blocks in the box. Set off on an excellent solo sprint in the build up for the first goal.

RW Bukayo Saka, 7 -- Incredible assist for Bellingham after beating his man and providing a pinpoint cross on a silver plate on his second start at the tournament. Dropped back to help out defensively acting almost as an extra full back when Mexico were in possession to help Quansah marshal Quiñones on the right. Was brave and took on his man.

ST Harry Kane, 7 -- Restored England's two-goal cushion, converting coolly from the spot but gave away a penalty shortly after for a foul on Brian Gutiérrez. Produced a superb pass for Bellingham's second goal.

LW Anthony Gordon, 7 -- Rewarded a start after providing Kane two assists in a lively cameo against Congo DR. Carried a positive threat on the left and won England a number of set pieces including a penalty. Beat Jorge Sánchez on a number of occasions and caused Mexico's defenders all sorts of problems. Bombed up and down the wing, tracking back to help O'Reilly out.

Substitutes (players introduced after 70 minutes = no rating)

John Stones, 6 -- Replaced Saka following Quansah's dismissal. Stopped a clear-cut chance for Mexico in the 100th minute as he put his body in front to deny them a way through.

Dan Burn N/A -- Came on for Nico O'Reilly to add height in defence. Made some decent clearances.

Djed Spence N/A -- Came on to form an England back five and close out the match. Made a last-ditch tackle to prevent Mexico from equalising.

Morgan Rogers N/A -- Replaced Kane in stoppage time.