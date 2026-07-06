Carlo Ancelotti vows to start 'new cycle' after Brazil's World Cup exit

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EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Carlo Ancelotti said he and his backroom team would "continue to do our jobs" after Brazil crashed out of the World Cup in a 2-1 round of 16 defeat against Norway in New Jersey.

Two late goals by Erling Haaland sent Norway through to a quarterfinal against England or Mexico in Miami, with a stoppage time Neymar penalty proving no more than a consolation goal for the five-time world champions.

Brazil's early exit from the competition marks their worst performance at a World Cup since a group stage elimination in 1966, but having signed a four-year contract extension two months ago, Ancelotti said he is now looking to oversee a "new cycle" with the team.

"What I say is that we continue to do our jobs and look for new ideas," Brazil coach said.

"It's the same thing we did this year. It is an experience on my side, it is a very disappointing result and all of us are really saddened. But this was a great group and I have to thank my players, they worked really hard. I don't think we deserved to lose, but we have to accept it.

"That is football for you, that is sports. Sometimes you have to manage the sadness and bitter taste of a defeat. I am very used to that, but we are going to take this defeat and use it as fuel for the new cycle.

"Everyone is profoundly sad, as the fans are. This is normal to have those feelings, but what we have to do is react correctly."

Brazil were eliminated from the World Cup by Norway on Sunday in the earliest elimination for Carlos Ancelotti's team since 1990. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire

Former Real Madrid coach Ancelotti said a crucial element of Brazil's rebuild will be finding new players in midfield, with Neymar saying he will retire from international competition after the elimination and the likes of Casemiro and Fabinho expected to follow him.

"We have to think about the future, but it is very evident that in the midfield, I think that we have to move some players," he said.

"We need some young talent, we need some high-level players coming into Brazilian football.

"This national team has a very solid group, great players that continue and some new players that can come in."

A missed penalty by Bruno Guimarães in the first half contributed to Brazil's defeat, but Ancelotti said "statistics" showed the Newcastle midfielder to be the best option to take the spot-kick. "

We did statistics for the players and according to that, Raphinha was the best option [as penalty taker]," Ancelotti said.

"The best person would be Raphinha and then Neymar, and after that, Bruno Guimaraes. After Bruno, it would be Martinelli so we chose Bruno Guimaraes as we felt he would be the best."