FIFA World Cup 2026 stats: Haaland 7, Messi + Mbappe + Ronaldo 6; Neymar second after Pele; Bellingham first since Maradona

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Erling Haaland inspired Norway to a shock 2-1 win over Brazil in their round-of-16 clash at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as the Manchester City striker scored a second-half brace to knock Carlo Ancelotti's side out of the tournament.

Later, Mexico and England faced off in a raucous Azteca, and produced an all-timer, England winning by the odd one in five goals despite receiving a red card early in the second half. They will now take on Haaland and Norway in the quarterfinal.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you best stats from the World Cup action on July 5:

Brazil 0 - 2 Norway

0/5

Norway remain the only team of 91 nations faced that Brazil has never won against (0W 2D 3L).

3

This was Erling Haaland's third multi-goal game in this World Cup, tied for third most all-time in a single edition. Only two players had more in a single edition: Just Fontaine (4 in 1958) and Sandor Kocsis (4 in 1954). Incidentally, he's the first player to score two goals in a World Cup match against Brazil since Toni Kroos and André Schürrle both did so during Germany's 7-1 victory in the 2014 semi-finals.

4

Haaland is the fourth player to score as many as four match-winning goals in a single FIFA World Cup (Grzegorz Lato hit five, while Salvatore Schillaci and Gerd Müller also hit four)

7

Haaland now has seven goals in this World Cup, tying Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi for most in the tournament. This is the first time in World Cup history that three different players have scored 7+ goals in a single edition of the tournament (and we're only in the round of 16!).

7

Haaland's seven goals in the 2026 FIFA World Cup are the most by a player in his debut World Cup since Poland's Grzegorz Lato in 1974 (7). In fact, he now has more goals (7) in his debut WC tournament than Lionel Messi (1), Kylian Mbappé (4), and Cristiano Ronaldo (1) had combined in their debut tournaments (6)

2

Andreas Schjelderup is the sixth player on record to get two assists off the bench in a World Cup match, and just the second to do it in the knockout stage (Anthony Gordon vs Congo DR in this edition)

2

Neymar is only the second Brazilian man to score in 4 World Cups after Pelé.

Brazil forward Neymar breaks down in tears following his team's exit ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images

6/6

Since defeating Germany in the 2002 final, Brazil have been eliminated from each of its last six FIFA World Cup knockout stage ties vs European opponents.

3/5

Norway have scored five knockout stage goals in their World Cup history. Erling Haaland has scored three of them (60%)

14

Haaland, typically, is averaging a goal every 14 touches this tournament. That is the fewest of any player who, over the last 60 years, has scored 3+ goals in a single edition of the World Cup.

14

Haaland won all four of his aerial duels today against Brazil and has the best aerial duel success of any striker to contest more than 15 at the FIFA World Cup since 1966 (78% -- won 14/18)

10

Bruno Guimarães' penalty miss snapped a streak of 10 consecutive penalty kick conversions by Brazil in World Cups

28

After this loss, this will be Brazil's longest World Cup title drought in history since its first title in 1958. In 2030, it'll be 28 years without a World Cup title. Also, this is the first time they haven't advanced to the World Cup quarterfinals since 1990.

22.3 vs 8.2

Erling Haaland's second goal was hit from 22.3 yards (20.4m) out. This is unusual, because before this (his first at the world from outside the penalty box), the average distance on his first 6 goals in the tournament had been 8.2 yards (7.5m)

34%

Brazil had just 34% possession today -- their lowest on record in a FIFA World Cup match.

39%

Erling Haaland has scored seven goals from just 18 shots at the 2026 World Cup (39%). That's the best conversion rate (15+ shots) in a single World Cup since Gary Lineker in 1986 (six goals from 15 shots, 40%).

Mexico 0 - 0 England

(Photo by Julian Finney - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

1

England are the first team ever to beat Mexico at the Azteca in a World Cup match - they were unbeaten in 10 games there before today.

1

Harry Kane is the first player on record since 1966 to score a penalty and concede a penalty in a FIFA World Cup match. He is also the first Englishman in the last 60 years with a goal and an assist in a World Cup knockout match.

2

Jude Bellingham is the first player to score two goals at the Azteca in a World Cup game since Diego Maradona in 1986 (against Belgium in the semi-final). There were just 98 seconds between his two strikes.

3

Mexico conceded three goals in a match at the Azteca for the first time since August 1999 (4-3 win vs Brazil). In fact, they conceded more goals today (3) than in all their previous 10 World Cup matches at the Azteca combined (2).

5

Bellingham has 5 goal contributions in this 2026 FIFA WC, tied for the second most by an English player in a single tournament since 1966.

6

Meanwhile, Harry Kane has tied Gary Lineker (6) for the most goals in World Cup knockout stage football by an Englishman.

6

Despite only coming on in the 75th minute, Dan Burn made the joint most clearances in England's 3-2 win over Mexico (6). It's the most clearances made by a player subbed on that late into a World Cup game on record since 1966.

And there was good reason he was brought on -- the 49 crosses sent in by Mexico were the most allowed by England in a World Cup match over the last 60 years

11

England have qualified for their 11th FIFA World Cup quarterfinal - only Brazil (15) and Germany (14) have reached more.

33.2%

England had just 33.2% possession vs Mexico, their lowest in a World Cup match on record since 1966, while their 48 clearances were their most in a World Cup game since making 54 against Belgium in 1990.

81

With another goal and assist today, Kane has now been involved in 81 goals in 63 appearances for club and country in all competitions in 2025-26

Information from ESPN's Global Research Team contributed to this report.