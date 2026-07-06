Jarell Quansah sent off in England win over Mexico at World Cup

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Jarell Quansah was sent off for England in their 3-2 win against Mexico in the World Cup round of 16 on Sunday night.

Quansah was handed a straight red card after a VAR review into his challenge on Jesús Gallardo early in the 54th minute, with England leading 2-1.

He became the fourth England player to be sent off at a World Cup, and the first since Wayne Rooney in 2006. Ray Wilkins (1986) and David Beckham (1998) also received red cards.

Jarell Quansah was sent off for England against Mexico. Getty

England boss Thomas Tuchel reacted by substituting Bukayo Saka for defensive reinforcement John Stones.

But six minutes after England went down to 10 men, Harry Kane netted a penalty to give them a 3-1 lead. Anthony Gordon had been brought down in the box by Mexico goalkeeper Raúl Rangel. Raúl Jiménez made it 3-2 with a penalty after 69 minutes.

Jarell Quansah was punished for his challenge on Jesús Gallardo. Getty

Quansah, earning just his fifth cap for England at the Azteca Stadium, was filling the right-back slot which had become a problem position for Tuchel.

Reece James, who started the World Cup at right-back, is injured. Quansah played the final group game against Panama but an ankle injury ruled him out of the round of 32 against Congo DR, meaning Djed Spence played and Rice spent time in the role, too. Spence was back on the bench against Mexico with Quansah starting. When England went down to 10 men against Mexico and switched to five at the back, Ezri Konsa switched from the centre to the right side and helped them hold out for a thrilling win.

- Mexico 2-3 England: Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane propel 10-man England into World Cup quarterfinals