England dash Mexico hopes in World Cup thriller at Azteca

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England survived a raucous Azteca Stadium atmosphere and a red card early in the second half to prevail past co-hosts Mexico, 3-2, in a thrilling World Cup round-of-16 clash in Mexico City on Sunday.

In a game that had almost everything -- including an hour-long weather delay -- the two teams, and the crowd, combined to produce one of the games of the tournament before England clinched a spot in the quarterfinals for a third consecutive World Cup.

As they continue to seek a second World Cup title, and first since 1966, England will take on Erling Haaland and Norway in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Saturday for a place in the semifinals.

Mexico twice fought back bravely from two-goal deficits but saw their dreams dashed of reaching the quarterfinals for the first time since they last hosted the World Cup in 1986.

Harry Kane celebrates with Jude Bellingham after scoring England's third goal against Mexico. Rodrigo Oropeza / AFP via Getty Images

Jude Bellingham scored twice in nine first-half minutes to temporarily quiet the impassioned crowd of more than 80,000 before Julián Quiñones quickly pulled a goal back before halftime to fire up the atmosphere once more.

More drama was to follow in the second half. A straight red card shown to England right back Jarell Quansah for a high challenge on Jesús Gallardo following a video review in the 54th minute looked to give Mexico a fresh avenue for a comeback.

Within a matter of minutes, though, Harry Kane extended England's advantage once more from the penalty spot after Mexico goalkeeper Raúl Rangel brought down Anthony Gordon. Less than 10 minutes later, Kane was the one giving away a penalty at the other end after another video review found that he had fouled Brian Gutiérrez.

Raúl Jiménez converted the penalty to set up a furious finale but Mexico failed to find a way past 10 men to extend their World Cup run on home soil.

Mexico have now exited the World Cup at the same round-of-16 stage eight times since they reached the quarterfinals in 1986. The only other time they went past the last 16 was the previous time they hosted the tournament in 1970.

After Canada exited the tournament at the hands of Morocco on Saturday, the United States is the lone co-host remaining. The U.S. will face Belgium in the round of 16 on Monday.