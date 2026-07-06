England end Mexico's World Cup with best win on foreign soil in their history

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MEXICO CITY -- Harry Kane's 60th-minute penalty and a brace from Jude Bellingham earned 10-man England a famous 3-2 win over Mexico in a pulsating Azteca Stadium on Sunday night to set up a FIFA World Cup quarterfinal clash with Norway.

A capacity crowd of 80,824 was made to wait as kickoff was delayed by an hour because of lightning storms, but when proceedings began, El Tri supporters created a deafening atmosphere for one of the biggest games in the country's history. What followed was a World Cup classic.

Raúl Jiménez forced Jordan Pickford into a smart early save down to his left, but Mexico did not replicate the fast start that blew away Ecuador in the previous round.

Instead, England scored twice in the space of 98 seconds midway through the first half. A flowing 36th-minute move saw Declan Rice drive forward before feeding Bukayo Saka, whose cross from the right wing found Bellingham to head in from close range at the far post.

In the blink of an eye, England were 2-0 up.

Elliot Anderson won the ball high up and Anthony Gordon fed Bellingham, who in turn found Kane. The England captain crossed for Bellingham and the raucous home fans were stunned.

Mexico stirred into life and halved the deficit as Julián Quiñones thrashed a shot past Pickford, who then saved well from Jiménez as Mexico pushed for an equalizer.

The second half continued at the same breathless pace. Jarell Quansah was sent off on a VAR review for a high tackle on Jesús Gallardo on 54 minutes, but six minutes later, England extended their lead when Kane converted from the spot after Raúl Rangel brought down Gordon in the box.

Kane then became the first player on record since 1966 to score and concede a penalty in the same World Cup match as he fouled substitute Brian Gutiérrez. Jiménez converted on 69 minutes to set up a nerve-shredding finish that included 11 minutes of added time, but England hung on and will face Norway in Miami on Saturday. -- James Olley

England claim biggest win on foreign soil

Mexico's pure footballing strength can be debated, but given all the complications in the buildup around the altitude, the kickoff time, the weather and the furor outside the team hotel, Sunday's triumph has to rank as one of England's finest tournament victories away from Wembley. This was only Mexico's third home defeat in 90 matches, and England did it playing with 10 men for 36 minutes.

England won the World Cup in 1966 and reached the final of Euro 2020, but both tournaments were at home. Notable past wins include beating Argentina in Japan in 2002, Croatia 4-2 in 2004 and Netherlands 2-1 in the Euro 2024 semifinals, but nowhere have they faced an atmosphere quite as hostile as this.

A red card has sometimes been England's undoing in tournament football -- think David Beckham in 1998 or Wayne Rooney in 2006 -- but after Quansah's dismissal, England managed this game brilliantly. Thomas Tuchel's changes helped keep England solid, including the brave call to take Kane off in the 90th minute. -- Olley

Fans fuel Mexico, but it's not enough

Mexico conceded their first goal of the tournament, succumbing to the wizardry of Bellingham. They managed to keep clean sheets throughout the group stage and the round of 32, and historically, they have crumbled when conceding first.

Harry Kane, left, scored from the spot and Jude Bellingham netted a brace to power England to a thrilling 3-2 win over Mexico on Sunday night. Julian Finney - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

And initially, that's exactly what happened. After a vibrant start, the team struggled to recover from the first goal, allowing Bellingham a second just 98 seconds later.

But once the shock wore off, the Azteca crowd got Mexico back into the game. Deafening "Si, se puede" ("Yes, we can") chants began to echo throughout the Estadio Azteca, inspiring players to keep fighting.

Mexico's resilience eventually led to Quiñones' goal, and the crowd descended into chaos, celebrating the winger's tally by throwing beer into the air and jumping to the point of making the press box tremble.

The two penalties did little to dampen the crowd, which relentlessly chanted for a Mexico equalizer. Tactically, Mexico left a lot to be desired against England, but supporters did enough to act like a true 12th man. -- Lizzy Becherano

England's defensive issues persist

The last 30 minutes ended up being one of the great English defensive stands, but the right back curse continues. Before Quansah's red card, there were some familiar issues for England on defense.

Twice in the first half they lost Jiménez, with the veteran striker drawing two brilliant saves from Pickford, while the combination of Marc Guéhi and Ezri Konsa looked vulnerable at times. It needed a remarkable intervention from Bellingham to prevent Mexico grabbing an equalizer on the stroke of halftime.

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But back to right back. This has been England's problem position since Reece James pulled up after the Ghana draw, and it's not getting any easier for Tuchel. Quansah's red card was ugly, but you felt for him given he made contact with the ball first and then the momentum carried through up on to Gallardo's leg.

From there, it was proper grit that saw England through. John Stones shored things up at the back, and by the final 10 minutes, they had a flat back five, with Djed Spence at left back and Dan Burn making it three center backs. Pickford's judgment on Mexico crosses was outstanding, and Burn's presence and Stones' experience helped steer England through. In short, the last 20 minutes were a lesson in sheer determination.

The question now is: What do they do for Norway? With James sidelined, Quansah started against Panama, and was injured, meaning Spence finished the match there. Against Congo DR, Spence started, and it was Rice who finished, deployed as a makeshift right back once Spence went off. Quansah will now be suspended for Norway, so either England find a way to fast-track James, or it's either Spence or Konsa at right back. All far from ideal. -- Tom Hamilton

Bellingham channels his inner Maradona at the Azteca

Tuchel talked about karma being on England's side after Diego Maradona's "Hand of God" goal for Argentina 40 years ago. There was something especially poignant, then, in Bellingham doing something nobody has done since Maradona at that 1986 tournament: score twice at Azteca.

Maradona's brace came in a semifinal win over Belgium on the way to winning the tournament, but only time will tell how significant Bellingham's double is here. He is the second Englishman to do it after Gary Lineker struck twice in the round of 16 against Paraguay a week earlier than Maradona.

Both of Bellingham's goals were the product of expertly timed runs into the box, underlining how Tuchel has developed a system that is enabling Bellingham to thrive in the final third. The 23-year-old has now scored in three of England's five matches at this World Cup and his burgeoning partnership with Kane was on display again as the England captain turned provider for Bellingham's second.

After Bellingham copied Kane's celebration against Panama, Kane joined Bellingham with his trademark outstretched arms. It is becoming a wonderful habit for England. -- Olley

play 1:50 Chaos in London at 2:30 a.m. as England score two in 98 seconds

Jiménez shines against his second home

There was so much talk about Jiménez before this match. He was bound to be a focal point after playing the majority of his career in England.

"It's a special game because I've spent more than half of my career in England," he said before the match. "I know them, but none of them are like my friends. I've interchanged jerseys but just that."

Jiménez has scored six goals against Pickford during his time in the Premier League -- the most of any opposition keeper. Jiménez had two chances in the first half that forced the Everton No. 1 to make game-changing saves. If not for those stops, it could've been a completely different night for England.

The 35-year-old, who has spent the past eight years playing in England, eventually put another past Pickford, this time from the penalty spot. Jiménez concluded the game with seven shots, three on goal, keeping Pickford on his toes all night -- just like in the Premier League. -- Becherano

England find wing production in Gordon

Gordon came in after criticism from the Ghana game. It didn't go right for him. But he made that valuable impact off the bench against Congo DR, assisting both Kane goals, and was rightly rewarded with a start here.

He was outstanding for England, and showed why Barcelona moved to snap him up so quickly before a ball was kicked in the World Cup. When England needed a release valve in the first half, he was the one to run at the Mexico defense, and he was the one causing them early headaches. He played an integral role in the second goal, as it was his pass that teed up Bellingham for his one-two with Kane to make it 2-0, and he also drew the penalty for England's third.

On the other flank, Saka had a quieter match, but his key contribution was to find the space to stick the cross on Bellingham's head for their opener. The wingers have been a problem position for England at this World Cup, but Tuchel judged these selections well. -- Hamilton