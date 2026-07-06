World Cup VAR review: Quansah's red, Kane's penalty -- did the ref get it right?

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The video assistant referee causes controversy every week, whether it be the Premier League, Champions League or FA Cup, but now we have a 104-game FIFA men's World Cup to cover, so how are the decisions made this summer and are they correct?

For the tournament, we are taking a look at the major incidents to examine and explain the process in terms of both VAR protocol and the laws of the game.

Andy Davies (@andydaviesref) is a former Select Group referee, with over 12 seasons on the elite list, working across the Premier League and Championship. With extensive experience at the elite level, he has operated within the VAR space in the Premier League and offers a unique insight into the processes, rationale and protocols that are delivered on a World Cup matchday.

Referee: Alireza Faghani

VAR: Nicolás Gallo Barragán

Time: 54 minutes

Incident: VAR overturn: Possible red card to for serous foul play

What happened: England's Jarell Quansah flew into a challenge on Jesús Gallardo seemingly catch the Mexican late. No decision on field by the referee.

VAR decision: VAR didn't take too long to send the referee to the pitch-side monitor once he'd seen the replays. VAR was uncomfortable with the speed in which Quansah was challenging at and the point of contact on the shin of Gallardo. Once at the screen, the referee agreed with the VAR judgment and sent Quansah off for a dangerous tackle.

Jarell Quansah got a red card for this challenge on Jesús Gallardo. Michael Steele/Getty Images

VAR review: The on-field decision is always the starting point for any VAR review, and only if there is clear video evidence on the replays that an obvious error has been made will the VAR recommend a review.

In this incident, the VAR clearly felt there was enough doubt that any contact by the keeper was not the key factor in Kane going to ground, and therefore did not intervene.

Verdict: A clear red card challenge by Quansah and a good use of VAR. The nature of this challenge met all the criteria for a red card; speed, intensity, high contact all endangered the safety of his opponent and Quansah was rightly sent off.

58 minutesPenalty to England

What happened: Anthony Gordon broke into the Mexican penalty area and was bought down by the Mexican keeper Raúl Rangel, and a penalty was awarded by the on-field referee.

Mexico keeper Raúl Rangel catches Anthony Gordon and it's a PENALTY awarded to England!



CHAOS IN MEXICO CITY 😱 pic.twitter.com/1FRyWW69ER — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 6, 2026

VAR decision/review: A straight-forward review for VAR who checked and cleared the on-field decision of a penalty.

Verdict: A correct decision by the referee to award a penalty kick, and as straight-forward as they come. Any questions of the challenge denying an obvious goal scoring opportunity were unfounded. Gordons touch took the ball away from goal before being fouled by the Mexico keeper -- penalty and no sanction for the keeper was the correct outcome.

68 minutesVAR overturn: Possible penalty to Mexico

What happened: As Harry Kane attempted to clear the ball from his own penalty area, he seemingly kicked the boot of Mexico's Brian Gutiérrez instead of playing the ball. In real-time, the referee waved away the Mexican appeals for a penalty.

VAR decision: VAR recommended an on-field review for a possible penalty to Mexico.

ANOTHER PENALTY 🤯



This play from Harry Kane was ruled a pen after a VAR check pic.twitter.com/sIBYimZqR3 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 6, 2026

VAR review: VAR took time to review to the replays of this challenge by Kane as he needed to consider if the England captain had indeed played the ball or did the kick on his opponent meet the threshold for a foul to be awarded. VAR was clear that Kane did not play the ball and that a penalty should be awarded. Once at the screen, the referee agreed with his VAR and awarded a penalty to Mexico.

Verdict: England will feel this a harsh decision given the dynamics of the challenge by Kane who clearly felt he'd played the ball simultaneously when making contact the Mexico attacker -- this scenario would have resulted in no intervention from VAR.

However, this a difficult situation as a VAR; as when you are presented with facts you have little choice other than to act, unless context allows you otherwise. And once the replays were viewed in this situation, VAR cannot unsee the clear fact that Kane does not make contact on the ball and he kicks the bottom of the Mexico attacker's boot and a penalty was always going to be the outcome.