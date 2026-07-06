England's Jordan Henderson taken to hospital with wrist injury after falling during Mexico World Cup celebrations

Burley: Bellingham played like a 'man possessed' in England's win (1:31)

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England midfielder Jordan Henderson was taken to a hospital after Sunday's 3-2 win over Mexico with a wrist injury, coach Thomas Tuchel said.

He was hurt when he tumbled over an advertising board during the post-match celebration.

Jordan Henderson tripped and fell after the game. (Photo by MartÃ­n Fonseca/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

The incident came after a Jude Bellingham quickfire double and a Harry Kane penalty took England to the World Cup quarterfinals.

"It's quite a serious injury," Tuchel said.

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England will face Norway on Saturday in Miami Gardens, Florida, in the quarterfinals.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.