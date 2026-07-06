Jude Bellingham: Thriller World Cup win vs. Mexico 'best night of my England career'

Bellingham: England winning has been the best night of my career so far (0:40)

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MEXICO CITY -- Jude Bellingham said his side's win over Mexico was his proudest moment in an England shirt, and has told people back home to tell their bosses and teachers that they'll be taking the day off.

Bellingham scored twice as England won 3-2 at Azteca Stadium on Sunday in what was a remarkable performance by Thomas Tuchel's side. England played most of the second half with 10 men after Jarell Quansah was sent off, but a penalty from Harry Kane in the 60th minute was enough to see the team through as it withstood attack after attack from Mexico in the closing stages.

It was a remarkable performance from England on so many levels, especially given the vociferous support for Mexico in the stands, the delayed kickoff because of weather issues, and the hosts' formidable record, having previously lost only two of 89 matches at that ground before Sunday. But Bellingham was again England's star man.

"I've never been more proud of a group of lads, a squad, a nation," Bellingham said. "It was a country's performance. It felt like everything I've seen this week is the country behind us. All we've talked about this week is how difficult it's going to be in an unbelievable atmosphere against a very good team. To get this win is the best night of my England career so far, for sure."

Jude Bellingham scored a stunning brace as England battled to victory at the Azteca. Michael Steele/Getty Images

Bellingham said they are still a few games from "righting the wrong" of 1986 and the "Hand of God" with both of his goals coming at the same end as Diego Maradona's infamous double 40 years ago.

But as England prepare to face Norway in Miami on Saturday, he has told the nation to enjoy the success with the match finishing in the early morning U.K. time.

"Text your bosses and tell them you're not coming in, as simple as that," Bellingham said. "I've been an England fan since I was 7 years old. I remember the 2010 World Cup was my first one and obviously in recent times we've had better moments, but I remember watching a few tournaments and some of the players are now on TV talking a lot and they struggled in these kinds of nights.

"It was tough because it didn't feel like we really got behind them because there wasn't much reason to, and to be part of an England team that gives so much to the country that can give them these moments and nights like this, it means as much as anything in my career and in my life, really.

"So yeah, kids stay off school, parents don't go to work, enjoy the day. Be with your friends, go down the pub again if you can, and enjoy it because these nights don't come along often."

It hasn't been a straightforward campaign for England, with this by far their best performance of the tournament to date. Bellingham says he hopes this will give the team more self-belief.

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"I'm aware of the pressure that I carry along with all the other players," Bellingham said.

"Each player has a different responsibility on the pitch in terms of their roles, but I know what I can offer to the team, but we've got 26 lads out there who can do exactly what I just did tonight, I'm convinced of it and I hope that a win like this can give them that same conviction.

"We shouldn't fear anyone, we shouldn't wait 40 minutes, 50 minutes, 60 minutes to realize that we're a very good team. So I hope that this winning instils that belief in the squad because they deserve to feel that way about themselves."