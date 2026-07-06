Thomas Tuchel jokes U.S. President Trump could lift Jarell Quansah red card ban

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Thomas Tuchel has questioned the process which led to Folarin Balogun's suspension being lifted and joked Harry Kane could ask U.S. Donald Trump to help overturn Jarell Quansah's red card against Mexico.

FIFA has confirmed that Balogun will be eligible to play for the USMNT against Belgium in their round-of-16 clash on Monday after invoking article 27 of their disciplinary code to defer his one-game ban following his dismissal against Bosnia-Herzegovina.

The Royal Belgian Football Association said it was "astonished" by the decision, which rABC news reported Trump contacted FIFA boss Gianni Infantino to review Balogun's punishment.

The suspension of Folarin Balogun's red card by FIFA has created sparked debate within the footballing world. (Photo by John Dorton/USSF/Getty Images)

Quansah was sent off following another VAR review as England held on for a dramatic 3-2 win over Mexico at Azteca Stadium, after which Tuchel expressed his dismay at the situation.

"I think first of all, to be very clear, that it was not a red card," said Tuchel of Balogun. "But VAR got involved and obviously three people from VAR and the referee checked it and were of the opinion it is a yellow card so the decision is made.

"Who overturns this decision and when and on what grounds? And how far does this go now? It is just strange for me. We just want to have consistency in the decisions. So, is our yellow card after the first minute against Declan Rice... We can now debate endlessly. I think it is not a yellow card. Do we get this back? Does France get the yellow card back for [Michael] Olise [against Paraguay] which was not a yellow card?

"Where does this end? I don't know the rules. I am the wrong person to ask. I will wait and see what's coming."

Trump praised Kane on Truth Social after England's victory, calling him a "GREAT player" and when asked whether the England captain could lobby the U.S. president over Quansah, Tuchel replied: "Maybe, that's a good starting point."

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- Belgium furious over suspension of Balogun ban: It's April Fools'

Reflecting further on the possibility of an appeal, Tuchel continued: "Where does this start and where does this end now? Can we overturn it or not overturn it? What's going on?

"Where to draw the line is the question that I ask. I have no answer to that. Where does this end now? Do we appeal if a yellow card is not a yellow card. Do we think it is not a red card or who thinks it? Where does this start and where does this end?"