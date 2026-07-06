World Cup 2026 today: Live updates, news as England secure historic win over Mexico, Portugal face Spain and USA take on Belgium - July 6

Bellingham: England winning has been the best night of my career so far (0:40)

Open Extended Reactions

England secured one of their greatest FIFA World Cup victories over Mexico at the Azteca on Sunday night/Monday morning and you can follow all the day's follow up live with ESPN.

Later on this evening, the round of 16 action continues with Portugal taking on Spain at 8pm UK time.

- Portugal vs. Spain at World Cup 2026: TV channel, how to watch

- USA vs. Belgium at World Cup 2026: TV channel, how to watch in UK

Jude Bellingham scored twice in the space of 98 seconds to hand England a 2-0 lead inside the first half.

Before the break, though, Julián Quiñones continued his goal-scoring run at this World Cup when powering a shot past Jordan Pickford.

Jarrell Quansah also saw red to make England's task a taller one.

Harry Kane then converted from the spot to hand Thomas Tuchel's side what looked to be an unassailable lead. Ultimately, that proved to be the case albeit not without Mexico doing their utmost to secure a famous comeback. On 69 minutes, Raúl Jiménez struck to narrow the gap to one, setting up a nervy finish in front of a raucous Azteca faithful.

England ultimately held on and they will now face Norway in Miami in the quarterfinals.

In Monday's round of 16 action, Portugal take on Spain at 8pm UK time.

That game takes place in Arlington, Texas, at the home ground of the Dallas Cowboys.

Later on tonight/heading into Tuesday morning, hosts USA are in action against Belgium against Seattle.

The build-up to that one has been marred by FIFA's decision to overturn a red card for key striker Folarin Balogun.