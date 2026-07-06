Transfer rumors, news: Arsenal eye Wan-Bissaka as White replacement

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Arsenal are considering 11 different potential players to sign at right back, with West Ham United 's Aaron Wan-Bissaka one of them. Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur want Manchester City's Savinho and Liverpool's Cody Gakpo.

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Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who plays for West Ham United, helped Congo DR to reach the World Cup round of 32. Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

- Arsenal are considering West Ham United right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka as a potential replacement for full back Ben White, according to TEAMtalk. Arsenal are reportedly looking at 11 different options to fill the boots of White, who suffered a knee ligament injury in May and could move abroad. Other options include Real Madrid's Raúl Asencio, Oscar Mingueza, who is a free agent after leaving Celta Vigo, and RB Leipzig's Lutsharel Geertruida. Newcastle United's Tino Livramento has also reportedly been discussed.

- Manchester United want Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos but any transfer would be valued at £50 million, reports The Guardian. Talks are yet to take place but an offer is anticipated. United, who want to sign two midfielders this summer, have already missed out on Elliot Anderson and Mateus Fernandes, while AFC Bournemouth's Alex Scott is also a player of interest. Santos is behind Moisés Caicedo and Enzo Fernández at Stamford Bridge, and the 22-year-old is open to leaving with Chelsea needing to bring in funds to help new manager Xabi Alonso's ambitions to strengthen his new squad.

- Tottenham Hotspur are exploring a deal for AC Milan winger Rafael Leão after being informed that he would be open to joining them, according to TEAMtalk. Spurs have started working on a deal after holding initial discussions with the 27-year-old's representatives, and the Portugal international is keen to play in the Premier League. Saudi Pro eague clubs have also shown interest. Arsenal, Manchester United and Barcelona have all been approached, with the three clubs showing an interest in Leao but not making him a priority.

- Spurs are also interested in Manchester City's Savinho and Liverpool's Cody Gakpo as they continue their spending spree, according to TalkSPORT. Savinho, 22, has long been on Spurs' radar and City are ready to let him leave for around £60 million, while Gakpo is unhappy at the sacking of Arne Slot and could push for a move away from Anfield. However a move for the Netherlands international could cost upwards of £70 million.

- Newcastle United are looking to sign Germany and Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller, says German newspaper Bild. Stiller, 25, has caught the eye for some impressive performances for club and country over the last year and had previously been linked with Manchester United. Stiller reportedly has a €36.5 million release clause in his contract, though Stuttgart are able to pay a €2 million fee to void it if a club is willing to offer more.

play 0:34 Why Marcotti isn't sure Klopp would be a good fit as Germany manager

Other rumors

- Chelsea are continuing to work on a deal to sign Rayo Vallecano left back Pep Chavarria, who wants to make the move. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Fenerbahce's shortlist in their search for a striker includes Borussia Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy, Napoli's Romelu Lukaku and Atletico Madrid's Alexander Sorloth. (Nicolo Schira)

- Brentford have agreed a deal in principle to sign Burnley winger Jaidon Anthony for £17 million plus £3 million in add-ons. (Fabrizio Romano)

- RB Leipzig, Hoffenheim, Hamburg and Monaco are all interested in Watford striker Mamadou Doumbia. (Rudy Galetti)

- Tottenham Hotspur center back Radu Dragusin will travel early next week for a medical with Fiorentina, with his move being worth £16.5 million between a loan fee, obligation to make the deal permanent and salary covered until June. (Fabrizio Romano)

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- Bologna, Sassuolo and Cagliari are all interested in Hellas Verona striker Kieron Bowie. (Nicolo Schira)

- A deal for 18-year-old Lazio left back Lorenzo Calvani to join AC Milan is at the final stage. (Nicolo Schira)

- Lazio are pressing for Bayern Munich attacking midfielder Jonathan Asp Jensen with the offer of a €500,000 loan with an obligation to sign the 20-year-old for €5 million or €6 million. (Matteo Moretto)

- Charleroi defensive midfielder Mory Kera, 18, has received interest from Monaco, Paris FC and Lille. (Footmercato)

- Fenerbahce have made a €20 million offer for Sassuolo winger Armand Lauriente. (Footmercato)