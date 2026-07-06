World Cup Daily live: Harry Kane loses voice in hilarious interview, USMNT prepares for Belgium

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Quarterfinal spots are getting rapidly booked up, and more teams are hoping to join the party on Monday.

The United States men's national team are back in action when they play Belgium in Seattle at 8 p.m ET, and they will have striker Folarin Balogun back after his suspension was controversially lifted.

Before that, Portugal face Spain in Arlington, Texas where Cristiano Ronaldo will hope to extend his stay at what will be the final World Cup of his career.

Take a look at all the features, news, video analysis and color from around the competition.