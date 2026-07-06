Mexico's World Cup knockout 'hurts deeply,' says captain Edson Álvarez

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Mexico captain Edson Álvarez has admitted his country's elimination from the World Cup "hurts deeply" but is upbeat about the team's future.

The tournament co-hosts lost 3-2 to England in a thrilling World Cup round-of-16 encounter in Mexico City on Sunday.

"The team gave it their all against a top team, yet at no point did we feel inferior," Álvarez told TUDN after the game. "We were constantly pursuing what we believed was ours. It hurts deeply because this is a family -- a spectacular group from start to finish."

Mexico had hoped to reach their first quarterfinals of the World Cup since 1986.

Mexico were knocked out of the World Cup. Photo by Luis Cano/Jam Media/Getty Images

Despite Sunday's loss, there were plenty of positives.

Javier Aguirre's side restored belief in the national team in this tournament after winning four consecutive matches at a World Cup for the first time and doing so without conceding a goal.

Tijuana midfielder Gilberto Mora, the youngest player at the World Cup aged 17 and 240 days at the start of the tournament, started in three of Mexico's five games, including Sunday's defeat.

"I think there were a lot of doubts about this group of players from the start, yet we fought for everything right to the end," Álvarez said. "I believe this is the path we need to follow, given the talent and the guys we have."

Mexico president Claudia Sheinbaum sent a message of support to El Tri following their round-of-16 exit.

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Sheinbaum called on the players "to move forward" and praised her nation's unity and hospitality as World Cup co-hosts.

Sheinbaum wrote on X: "Keep your spirits up! Sometimes you win, and sometimes you learn; the important thing is to move forward and represent Mexico with pride.

"What the young players on the national team achieved will live forever in the hearts of the Mexican people. We showed everyone that Mexico is the best host in the world, with a joyful and united people. "Let's go, Mexico-forever!"

Mexico will begin a new chapter under Rafa Marquez who will replace Aguirre.

El Tri legend Márquez has been an assistant to Aguirre in the national team since August 2024.