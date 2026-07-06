Brazil's Football Confederation set to keep faith in Carlo Ancelotti despite World Cup exit to Norway

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Brazil's early elimination from the World Cup will not change the country's Football Confederation's plans to continue with coach Carlo Ancelotti.

The five-time world champions crashed out of the tournament after Sunday's 2-1 round-of-16 defeat to Norway.

Brazil's national team coordinator Rodrigo Caetano said after the game:

"It is now up to us to emphasize the need for a cycle that proceeds normally, with a little more calmness; continuing our work with the coach through the 2030 World Cup while making the necessary adjustments.

"May we have at least a minimum of tranquility to move forward and prepare for the next World Cup."

Carlo Ancelotti will be facing questions from Brazilian fans following their earliest exit from a World Cup since 1966. ANP via Getty Images

Ancelotti, who took charge of the national team in May 2025 after leaving Real Madrid, signed a contract extension in May with Brazil's Football Confederation (CBF) through to the 2030 World Cup.

Ancelotti, 67, had set his sights on guiding the national team to its sixth World Cup title. However, Brazil have just had their worst performance at a World Cup since a group stage elimination in 1966.

"Obviously, we're still picking up the pieces. Caetano said. "Everyone is very sad, frustrated, and disappointed -- the players, the staff and the coaching staff."

Caetano also tried to focus on the positives. "On the other hand, we can't dismiss the time we spent together," he said. "Specifically those 38 days during which the players, all of us, and you all had the opportunity to witness their level of commitment and professionalism -- from the first day to the last."

Ancelotti said after Sunday's game they would use the defeat "as fuel for the new cycle."

The CBF echoed that sentiment.

"The story of the Brazilian National Team is one of great achievements, but also of moments that strengthen our journey," the CBF wrote on X.

"Today we bid farewell to the World Cup, certain that we will return even stronger. Thank you, Brazilian fans."

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Brazil captain Marquinhos made a public apology after the game but urged the fans to continue to support the national team as they look to achieve "great things" in the future.

"Now we need to learn from this lesson and apologise to the Brazilian people," the Paris Saint-Germain star said. "I ask the people to show their support starting now -- they have four years to work toward achieving great things at the next World Cup."

Playing in his third World Cup, Marquinhos, 32, had hoped for a better outcome but admitted Brazil were not good enough against Norway.

"They managed to be effective, while we squandered many of the chances we had," he said. "We had a penalty kick [saved] and other opportunities. In the World Cup, the team that makes the fewest mistakes ends up coming out on top."