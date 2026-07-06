England's Jordan Henderson out of World Cup with suspected broken arm - sources

Open Extended Reactions

Jordan Henderson is expected to be ruled out for the rest of the World Cup after suffering a suspected broken bone in celebrating England's 3-2 win over Mexico, sources have told ESPN.

The 36-year-old was an unused substitute in Sunday's dramatic round-of-16 clash at Azteca Stadium, where Harry Kane's 60th-minute penalty and a brace from Jude Bellingham gave ten-man England a famous victory.

But as he jumped over the advertising hoardings to celebrate with supporters, Henderson fell and appeared to fracture a bone in his left arm.

Sources told ESPN that Henderson stayed overnight in hospital in Mexico with an England staff member while the rest of the squad flew back to Kansas City.

The English Football Association are yet to confirm the severity of the injury. Regardless, Henderson is likely to remain with the group as he wants to continue to play a supporting role with England now enjoying two days off before beginning preparations for Saturday's quarterfinal clash against Norway in Miami.

Jordan Henderson is set to miss the rest of the World Cup. Getty

Speaking immediately after the game, Tuchel was unsure where Henderson had hurt his arm.

"My emotions are very mixed," he said. "I'm just proud of the mentality and the attitude. Round of 32, round of 16 is the moment in tournament where you find a way to win.

"We did it with pure mentality, with heart. We overcame every obstacle that was thrown at us. I am so proud of the mentality and the will of this team. It is a very, very special night for us.

"Mixed feelings also because I am exhausted of course and emotional but also sad because Jordan got injured. He injured his wrist, he is at the moment in the hospital. It is a quite serious injury. It just doesn't fit to the evening that Jordan is now not with us. I don't know the procedure which is going on. I just did the press and the doc told me he's in hospital."

- England end Mexico's World Cup with best win on foreign soil in their history

- Rooney says England produced 'one of their greatest ever performances' to send Mexico home

Despite being on the bench for the entirety of the match against Mexico, Henderson was shown a yellow card in the 98th minute.

Henderson became the first England men's player to play at four World Cups when he came on against Panama in their final group stage match.