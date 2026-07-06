What's next for Brazil after another painful World Cup exit?

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EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey -- Brazil had to wait 28 years to win their first World Cup. Sunday's elimination in a 2-1 defeat to Norway means that -- once again -- they'll be waiting 28 years, at least, for their next one.

That's a psychological blow for a five-time world champion accustomed to being the gold standard, at least in historical and reputational terms. Because misery loves company, their fellow World Cup blue bloods aren't faring much better. Four-time winners Germany exited in the round of 32, while Italy, also four-time winners, didn't even qualify.

Brazil haven't actually beaten European opposition at the World Cup since the 2002 final and, in that time frame, their highest-profile knockout win was probably Colombia, at a home tournament, in 2014.

That was the whole point in biting the bullet and bringing in A foreign coach IN Carlo Ancelotti. His record in knockout competitions in high-pressure jobs at Real Madrid and AC Milan speaks for itself. He's experienced. He's unflappable. He's been there, done that and smoked the cigar. And as a further show of support, the Brazilian Football Federation even gave him a spanking new four year CONTRACT (through 2030) after less than a year in charge.

That's why, immediately after Sunday's game, Ancelotti was careful to underscore how he wasn't about to abandon the Seleção.

"Today we have to deal with the disappointment and, starting tomorrow, we can think about what the future might hold for this national team," Ancelotti said. "We're at the beginning of a cycle, not the end of a cycle."

He's not ditching Brazil; the question is whether Brazil will ditch him. Forget his long-term, pricey contract; there are always ways to get out of it if you lose faith in a coach and that's what you think is best. Especially after a game in which you had 36% possssion of the ball against, with all due respect Norway, not exactly the first nation that comes to mind when you think "possession football."

Don't be fooled by the expected goals figure, either -- 2.61 to 1.05 for Brazil -- artificially inflated by the penalties, one missed by Bruno Guimarães and one converted by Neymar deep into garbage time. Yes, as Ancelotti pointed out, Brazil created some significant chances (Endrick's one-on-one stands out) and Ørjan Nyland made at least three world-class saves. Yet whether we like it or not, every time you step on the pitch in international football you carry your nation's legacy on your back.

Neymar retired from international football shortly after Brazil's painful World Cup exit at the hands of Norway. Tom Weller/picture alliance via Getty Images

To watch Brazil have so little of the ball was jarring.

Ancelotti had his own explanation, arguing that Norway played well and kept the ball efficiently. He was reluctant to send his guys to press high up the pitch because of the threat posed by Norway's star striker Erling Haaland on the break. All true, all very legitimate... for an average nation. Not Brazil.

Brazil aren't a bunch of average Joaos; their history demands a higher standard. It just doesn't feel right if they are the ones worrying about the opposition. I mean, sure, if you're going to fret about Haaland when you have Gabriel and Marquinhos at the back, fine. But then what's Norway meant to do when they have to counter star winger Vinícius Júnior with defenders Kristoffer Ajer and Torbjørn Heggem?

It's not as if Ancelotti has turned them into a bolt-the-door watertight defend-and-counter side, either. Haaland took his goals exceptionally well (because he is exceptional), but he shouldn't have been allowed to peel off his marker, Gabriel, for the opener the way he did. There is no universe in which it's acceptable for him to take two touches before firing home because no Brazil defender is even in the same zip code like he did for his second.

AFTER THE GAME, Ancelotti went out of his way not to throw any of his players under the bus. Nor did he take the blame for switching the formation around (adding midfielder Éderson in a 4-3-3 would likely have helped nullify Norway's possession and bolstered a haemorrhaging midfield) or for his substitutions -- especially Neymar and Endrick -- which felt romantic more than anything else.

We'll see in the coming days whether Brazilian public opinion sees it the same way.

Instead, he talked up what a valuable experience this World Cup was, how proud he was of his players, how there were youngsters coming through and veterans who still have a lot to give.

There's a reason why he is the ultimate "players' coach."

play 2:03 Burley: Ancelotti will get 'hammered' by Brazil fans

There's also an uncomfortable reality here. Forget that without Nyland's superhero cape or Haaland's dead-eye finishing or the missed penalty, Brazil would be through. The fact is they're not particularly good. They may have been the epitome of talent and depth for a long time -- 213 million people, plenty of know-how and a love of football like no other will do that -- but that's not where they are now.

Lose defender Wesley and you have to turn to Danilo, who turns 35 next month, at right back. Lose Raphinha, and here's Rayan, who is still 19. Lose Lucas Paquetá, and you have to disassemble your scheme and add Gabriel Martinelli into your starting XI. As for his first two substitutions, the first is another teenager who scored six league goals in the past two seasons (Endrick) and a 34-year-old legend, tormented by injuries, who started all of 27 games since February 2023 (Neymar).

The automatic talent gap between Brazil and their opponents that existed for so long isn't there anymore. Norway hadn't been to a World Cup since 1998, but eight of the players who took the pitch on Sunday played Champions League football this past season, which is one more than Brazil.

Ancelotti may be bullish about the future. But this isn't just a different Brazil. It's a Brazil that is competing in a different world. One where the competition is that much tougher, and where their feverish wait for a sixth World Cup title goes on.