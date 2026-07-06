Belgium ask FIFA to explain Balogun reversal, challenge USMNT striker's eligibility

The Belgian football federation wants explanation from FIFA about a decision to let U.S forward Folarin Balogun play at the World Cup despite getting a red card in his previous game.
Belgium takes on the United States later on Monday for a spot in the quarterfinals.
The Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) has also said that it has "not received any decision or any explanation from FIFA" regarding the matter.
In an update to the statement the RBFA released on Sunday, it said:
"Following its previous statement, the RBFA wishes to publicly explain the events of the past few hours.
"After learning through media reports of FIFA's decision to lift the automatic suspension of player Balogun, the RBFA sent a letter to FIFA requesting a copy of the decision, an explanation of the process that had been followed, and setting out its position regarding the applicable regulations.
"As its only response, FIFA sent a letter to the RBFA stating that it considered this correspondence to constitute an appeal, that a judge had been appointed, and that the RBFA had only a few hours to complete that appeal. No information whatsoever was provided by FIFA.
"For an appeal to be admissible, FIFA's own regulations state that the reasoned decision must first have been communicated to the appellant. While the RBFA was merely seeking legitimate explanations, FIFA itself created an appeal and immediately ensured that it would be declared inadmissible.
"All of this occurred while FIFA simultaneously refused to respond to the RBFA's legitimate requests.
"Furthermore, during the match coordination meeting, FIFA deliberately removed the section concerning the automatic suspension of players from its presentation. This topic had nonetheless been part of all such meetings before each of the previous four matches. The RBFA questioned FIFA, both orally and in writing, about the reasons for this change, yet once again received no response.
"To be clear, as of this moment, the RBFA has still not received any decision or any explanation from FIFA regarding this matter. It therefore has no alternative but to challenge the player's eligibility for the upcoming match.
"Regardless of the sporting outcome of this match, the RBFA is deeply concerned by the course of events and will continue to fight in the coming hours, days and months in defence of the fundamental principles of ethics, fair competition, and the interests of football as a whole.
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On Sunday, ABC confirmed reports that U.S. President Donald Trump made a call to FIFA after the U.S. win over Bosnia-Herzegovina last week to ask FIFA president Gianni Infantino to review Balogun's red card.
Information from the Associated Press contributed to this report.