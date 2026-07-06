Belgium ask FIFA to explain Balogun reversal, challenge USMNT striker's eligibility

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The Belgian football federation wants explanation from FIFA about a decision to let U.S forward Folarin Balogun play at the World Cup despite getting a red card in his previous game.

Belgium takes on the United States later on Monday for a spot in the quarterfinals.

The Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) has also said that it has "not received any decision or any explanation from FIFA" regarding the matter.

In an update to the statement the RBFA released on Sunday, it said:

"Following its previous statement, the RBFA wishes to publicly explain the events of the past few hours.