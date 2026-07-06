Sir Keir Starmer stepped in to help prevent earlier Mexico vs. England kick-off

Party in London, pain in Mexico City as England hold on to win (0:29)

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Sir Keir Starmer intervened to prevent FIFA bringing forward kick-off at the Estadio Azteca amid concerns the change could give World Cup co-hosts Mexico an unfair advantage over England.

The UK Government stepped in through diplomatic channels to oppose moving the match from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. BST because it would mean Thomas Tuchel's team had less time to adapt to the altitude, it is understood.

Starmer directed the intervention after being alerted to the potential problem by the Football Association, which is understood to have contacted Downing Street before the game, as first reported by The Sun, which broke the story.

Sir Keir Starmer is an avid football fan and is often seen at Arsenal matches. Andy Rain/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images

England overcame hostility, altitude and Jarell Quansah's red card to edge a 3-2 blockbuster against Mexico on Monday morning UK time and set up a quarterfinal clash with Norway.

The match was due to kick-off at 1 a.m. UK time (6 p.m. local time), but with the threat of lightning in the area, the stadium activated its thunderstorm protocol and the game instead started at 2 a.m. UK time (7 p.m. local time).

Outgoing Prime Minister Starmer intervened last week with emergency legislation to allow pubs to stay open late for the round-of-16 match.

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