Portugal vs. Spain LIVE: 2026 World Cup updates as Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. face European champions

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Portugal take on Spain in the World Cup round of 16 with a place against the United States or Belgium in the quarterfinals at stake, and you can follow the action live with ESPN.

Spain are yet to concede a goal but face the toughest test as La Roja look to advance to the quarterfinals for the first since winning the title in 2010.

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Spain topped Group H after a shock goalless draw against a valiant Cape Verde side in their opener was vastly improved with wins over Saudi Arabia and Uruguay.

Luis de la Fuente's men have warmed up to the tournament at just the right having thrashed Austria with a 3-0 victory to book their spot in the round of 16.

Mikel Oyarzabal leads the scoring charts for Spain, striking either side of Pedro Porro's first international goal to send his side through, and he'll be one Portugal must keep at bay.

Portugal were underwhelming in Group K themselves, getting held to draws against Congo DR and Colombia, with a 5-0 routing of Uzbekistan sandwiched in between to finish second in their group.

A thrilling round-of-32 tie against Croatia came to a dramatic conclusion, as substitute Gonçalo Ramos scored a 94th-minute winner to complete the turnaround.

Portugal fell behind when Ivan Perisic opened the scoring with Cristiano Ronaldo equalising from the spot, before getting replaced by matchwinner Ramos to guide them through.

The last time these sides met was in the 2025 Nations League final, when Ronaldo's equaliser forced extra time as Portugal eventually prevailed via a penalty shoot-out.