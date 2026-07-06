FA considering appeal Jarell Quansah's red card in England win over Mexico

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The Football Association are considering whether to appeal England defender Jarell Quansah's red card against Mexico, sources have told ESPN.

Bayer Leverkusen defender Quansah was sent off in the second half of Sunday's dramatic 3-2 win at Azteca Stadium, following a VAR review for a high tackle on Mexico defender Jesús Gallardo.

England played the final 36 minutes with a man disadvantage but they hung on to record a historic victory which sets up a World Cup quarterfinal against Norway in Miami on Saturday.

As it stands, Quansah will be suspended for that game but sources have confirmed the FA are weighing up their options in light of FIFA's decision to suspend USMNT striker Folarin Balogun's one-game ban for 12 months following an intervention from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Jarell Quansah was sent off for a high tackle on Jesús Gallardo during England's round-of-16 win over Mexico. Yuri CORTEZ / AFP via Getty Images

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has insisted the organisation's independent commission followed its own protocol free of interference, but Belgium -- who face USMNT later on Monday -- have expressed their dismay at the decision to suddenly give Balogun the chance to play.

Trump praised England captain Harry Kane on Truth Social after England's victory, calling him a "GREAT player" and again when speaking on Monday.

- President Donald Trump confirms he asked FIFA to review Balogun red card

- England end Mexico's World Cup with best win on foreign soil in their history

Asked after the game whether the England captain could lobby the U.S. president over Quansah, England boss Thomas Tuchel joked: "Maybe, that's a good starting point."

Tuchel revealed his wider frustration at the precedent that has been set by FIFA's decision on Balogun.

He said: "Where does this start and where does this end now? Can we overturn it [Quansah's red card] or not overturn it? What's going on?

"Where to draw the line is the question that I ask. I have no answer to that. Where does this end now? Do we appeal if a yellow card is not a yellow card. Do we think it is not a red card or who thinks it? Where does this start and where does this end?"