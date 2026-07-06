Harry Kane jokes his 'voice is back' after 'all-timer of an interview' at World Cup

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England captain Harry Kane has made clear that his "voice is back," after sounding worse for wear in his media duties following his side's stunning 3-2 World Cup win over Mexico.

Kane scored from the spot to make it 3-1 to the Three Lions shortly after Jarell Quansah had been sent off.

Despite a Raúl Jiménez penalty to reduce the Mexican arrears, 10-man England dug deep to hold on and book a quarterfinal meeting with Norway.

Post-match celebrations included another rendition of the Oasis classic Wonderwall -- which played a part in leaving left Kane's vocal cords somewhat overworked.

Harry Kane scored from the spot as England won an all-time great World Cup battle in Mexico City. (Photo by Eddie Keogh - The FA via Getty Images)

"It was a crazy game, we had to fight. I've just been singing there, I can't really talk," Kane said with a chuckle to the BBC, in hoarse tones that you're more likely to hear after Sunday at Glastonbury.

The interview went viral online -- and with a night's sleep and perhaps a mug of peppermint tea, the England skipper sounded closer to normal in a video he posted on his social media.

"As you can hear, my voice is back," Kane said on Tuesday.

"I mean, what an all-timer of an interview last night, that was. Glad to see everyone having a good laugh about it, all over social media.

"But yeah, it was the perfect interview to end a perfect night."

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While he sounded a touch gravelly, his voice was more akin to what England fans are familiar with than his somewhat shrill timbre after the round-of-16 clash.

"Going into that game was so special. The atmosphere, the stadium was just, I think everyone was so excited just to be there and play in this iconic game," he said.

"And then to kind of come through the adversaries during the game, and battle the way we did, and put our bodies on the line, and boys covering every blade of grass -- was just incredible to be a part of, to be honest.

"It's one of my favorite games in an English shirt without a doubt.

"We recover now. We calm down. We have a couple days relaxing and then obviously get prepared for a massive quarterfinal."

Kane will go head-to-head with his Norwegian striking counterpart Erling Haaland when the two sides meet in Miami on Saturday.