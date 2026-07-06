France appeal to FIFA over controversial Michael Olise yellow card vs. Paraguay - sources

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France's football federation has appealed to FIFA to get the yellow card shown to Michael Olise during the team's win over Paraguay rescinded, sources told ESPN.

France star Olise was shown a yellow card after an altercation with Matías Galarza during a bad-tempered round-of-16 tie which Deschamps' side won 1-0 courtesy of Kylian Mbappé's second-half penalty.

The Paraguay midfielder fell to the ground holding his face after a heated exchange with Olise, but replays appeared to show the France attacker only holding his shirt as the players tussled.

As soon as the game was over, a source from within the French camp told ESPN that the French Football Federation (FFF) would appeal.

Michael Olise was shown a yellow card following a minor altercation with Matías Galarza during France's round-of-16 win over Paraguay on Saturday. Doug Zimmerman/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images

The FFF's appeal comes after United States forward Folarin Balogun had the red card he was shown against Bosnia and Herzegovina controversially suspended for one year by FIFA on Sunday, meaning he is free to play in the round of 16 against Belgium.

The widespread criticism which followed FIFA's decision in favour of the co-hosts was exacerbated on Monday when FIFA president Gianni Infantino said he discussed Balogun's red card with U.S. President Donald Trump before the ban was suspended.

Infantino said in a subsequent statement that he explained to Trump that a decision on the matter would be taken by FIFA's independent judicial bodies. When speaking to reporters on Monday, Trump took credit for getting FIFA to review the red card but said he did not demand an outcome.

- France pass toughest World Cup test yet in beating feisty Paraguay

- FIFA reject Belgium request; Balogun still clear to play vs. Belgium

Belgium have expressed dismay at the decision and their football federation has told U.S. Soccer that it will review its options, should Balogun be included on the USMNT's team sheet for Monday's game.

After the Balogun precedent, France believe Olise's booking should be cleared, a source told ESPN. The French camp wants Olise's yellow card scrapped so the Bayern Munich playmaker doesn't risk a suspension for the semifinals should he get another caution against Morocco on Thursday.

Elsewhere, England's FA are considering whether to appeal Jarell Quansah's red card against Mexico, sources have told ESPN.

Information from ESPN's James Olley contributed to this story.