USA vs. Belgium LIVE: World Cup 2026 updates as Balogun starts, De Bruyne benched

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The United States takes on Belgium in a much talked-about round of 16 tie, and you can follow it live right here on ESPN.

The winner here will take on Spain in the quarterfinal, after Spain narrowly edged out Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal 1-0 just hours previously.

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This is a fascinating match-up on paper.

Belgium's experience and big-game know-how have just about managed to take this group of ageing stars into the round of 16, surviving scares in the Group Stage and going 2-0 down to Senegal (until the 85th minute). Romelu Lukaku, who's not looked fit enough to play a full 90 has been a game changer off the bench, even as the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Jérémy Doku have struggled to impact games.

They will be well up against it when they take on the swashbuckling US team today. Mauricio Pochettino's men are very front-foot, very direct and have the ability to rip through any team with their intensity and pace on and off the ball. This speed could prove the toughest for Belgium to handle.

But what is a proper tactical battle of different styles and wide ranging big-match nous, has suddenly been overwhelmed by goings on off the field.

All of it has centred on Folarin Balogun and the suspension of his one-game suspension for the red card he received against Bosnia-Herzegovina after a foul on Tarik Muharemovic. Earlier today, US President Donald Trump said he called FIFA president Gianni Infantino to review the red card given to Balogun.

"All I did was ask for a review. I didn't say, 'you have to do this'," Trump said at a White House media briefing Monday. "This man is a smart, tough man, Gianni Infantino. He's a smart, tough man, and his stock has gone through the roof because the job he has done has been great. I feel like we have to have all the best players on the field."

In a statement, meanwhile, FIFA said: "There are no provisions in the FIFA Disciplinary Code and the Regulations for the FIFA World Cup 26™, that prohibit the FIFA Disciplinary Committee from exercising its discretion under Article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code."

Will Balogun prove a controversial difference-maker today? Or can the Belgians pull off another throwback performance? We'll find out soon.