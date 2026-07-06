Argentina's Scaloni warns: 'No truly dominant team' at World Cup

Open Extended Reactions

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni highlighted the difficulty level of the 2026 World Cup by pointing out that even tournament favorites are struggling against lower-ranked opponents.

"I think this World Cup is proving to be difficult for everyone. There isn't one truly dominant team. France seemed strong, and they still are, but they struggled against Paraguay," Scaloni said in a press conference on Monday ahead of the reigning World Cup champions' round of 16 match against Egypt on Tuesday in Atlanta.

"Spain struggled until the very end. No team has maintained the form they showed before the World Cup. The opponents are playing well, and the conditions are different from what we've been seeing. The players, who have played many matches, are feeling it."

Argentina qualified for the round of 16 after triumphing 3-2 against Cape Verde in extra time, thanks to a 111th-minute own goal in Miami, Florida. La Albiceleste previously won all three group stage matches against Algeria, Austria, and Jordan to top Group J.

Scaloni stated that Lionel Messi is in perfect physical condition to play his 30th World Cup match, extending his all-time appearances record.

"Leo is fine. He didn't report any issues, despite playing 120 minutes the other day at the age of 39," Scaloni said.

Despite the difficulty of the tournament and Tuesday's opponent, Scaloni said Argentina should still be considered a frontrunner.

"This team has been a candidate for years wherever it goes, and has always played well-even when things don't work out, or the opponent makes it difficult for you.

"[Our] level is acceptable. We won all four matches, and that's something to be satisfied with. As always, there are things to correct," Scaloni said.

"We are alert because Egypt is a good opponent. They are a very good team; they have players with experience and a coach who has been working with them for a long time."

Egypt star Mohamed Salah will face Argentina for the first time in his career as he looks to extend his team's best-ever performance in a World Cup.

"Salah is a great player; it will be a pleasure to face him. This team has faced great players before, and we have always taken precautions at a collective level," Scaloni added.

The winner of Tuesday's match will go on to play against Colombia or Switzerland.