Belgium handed the United States a FIFA World Cup reality check

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SEATTLE -- For almost a month, the United States men's national team showed the best version of itself. It played with aggression, passion, and even some flair. The team was flying high. And then, on the biggest stage yet at this FIFA World Cup, in front of a capacity home crowd, the USMNT crashed to earth, delivering its worst performance in recent memory, falling to an inspired Belgium side 4-1.

There was nothing lucky or fortunate about Belgium's win. The Red Devils were dominant in all facets for 90 minutes, overwhelming the U.S. midfield and positively dunking on the American backline. In fact, had the U.S. not scored from a deflected Malik Tillman free kick in the 30th minute, the tournament co-hosts wouldn't have been in the game at all. The game could have been settled by halftime had Belgium converted some clear chances.

This was a Belgium team that entered the match seemingly short of its best. It was also missing two of its best-known players in Kevin De Bruyne and Jérémy Doku -- who were supposed to be critical components but weren't missed at all. The Red Devils were also supposed to be old and slow, but these players looked nothing of the sort. They were dynamic in every part of the field and competed with a ferocity that was too much for the Americans.

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But as good as Belgium was, the U.S. couldn't have played worse. This was a team that was thought to have any number of advantages; talented players, a top coach in Mauricio Pochettino, playing at home, with President Donald J. Trump even putting his finger on the scale in aiding the lifting of Folarin Balogun's suspension.

None of it mattered. The team looked overwhelmed by the moment, as if it had never been on such a stage before. Simple passes went astray. The spacing in attack seemed all wrong. A lack of experience couldn't be blamed for most of what happened either: Half of this roster was around four years ago at the 2022 World Cup, when it also reached the round of 16. This tournament was where the team's experience, both for club and country should have paid off. It didn't even come close.

In a match in which the U.S. needed peak performances from its key players, it showed the worst of itself instead. The defense showed its old frailties, and the attack created little.

The match was reminiscent of the 5-2 friendly defeat to this same Belgium side in March. This was time was supposed to be different. As it turned out, it proved a harbinger of things to come.

The result pushed the attention on Balogun's eligibility -- first he was suspended for a red card against Bosnia-Herzegovina, then he wasn't -- firmly into the background. Sure, his presence was polarizing, depending on which side of the argument one found themselves in. Belgium was certainly incensed that he was on the field, feeling his suspension should have stood. There was discussion that if the U.S. won, it would be accompanied by an asterisk.

The United States' World Cup dream went up in smoke Monday, comprehensively dismantled 4-1 by Belgium. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

As it turned out, the match was like the old John Lennon line: Instant karma got the USMNT and knocked it in the head. Balogun proved to be a mere footnote. He won the free kick that preceded Tillman's goal, but he was largely kept in check. If anything, the entire situation seemed to inspire Belgium, which looked fired up from the opening whistle.

In midfield, Leandro Trossard, Youri Tielemans and Dodi Lukébakio were running the show. Charles De Ketelaere scored twice. This is a player who scored three goals the entire league season for Italian side Atalanta. He opened the scoring in the ninth minute scoring on a simple tap-in following a centering feed from Nicolas Raskin, who won a ball in the box as the U.S. defenders -- Sergiño Dest primarily -- stood still. Then just a minute after Tillman's equalizer, Trossard got a cross off against Dest and Alex Freeman allowing De Ketelaere to tower over Tim Ream to nod home.

And the U.S.? Passive. Reactive. Even timid.

The American midfield of Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie and Tillman looked well off the pace of the game, and showed none of the high-pressing aggression that they showed in previous matches.

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The third Belgium goal summed up the night, and did highlight U.S. keeper Matt Freese's inexperience. An innocuous looking long ball from Belgium keeper Thibaut Courtois was collected by Freese outside of his box. He chested the ball down and seemed in control of the situation. But a devastating moment of hesitation allowed De Ketelaere to nick the ball off him, and Hans Vanaken was there to collect and slot the ball past a despairing Ream from 34 yards to seal the match. Romelu Lukaku's stoppage-time tally simply capped off a miserable night for the U.S.

Certainly, some of this responsibility falls on Pochettino. He was paid a pretty penny -- $6 million according to sources -- to push the U.S. to a higher level. Yes, there have been some bright moments this World Cup. The team inspired a nation. But in the end, Pochettino couldn't take the U.S. any further than his predecessors have in the past 24 years. Worse, his team just didn't look ready for what Belgium threw its way.

But this defeat is mostly on the players. They've been hyped for two cycles as being the most talented generation of players the U.S. has ever had. But on the biggest night of their international lives they just didn't show up. Christian Pulisic was a nonfactor, losing the ball a team-high 11 times in the first half, and eventually hobbled off in the 59th minute. The U.S. needed him to deliver an impact performance, and he was invisible instead. Dest was dreadful in attack and defense. Not even the halftime substitution of Giovanni Reyna for Dest managed to turn things around. As for Balogun, he battled up top the way he always does, but he couldn't do it by himself, which is what it looked like for much of the night. His tight-angled shot in the 82nd minute forced a smart save from Courtois, but never looked as if it would beat the Belgium keeper.

And so the U.S. adventure at this World Cup is over. It will spark mixed emotions, but mostly in the negative. Sure, the three victories against Paraguay, Australia and Bosnia-Herzegovina will warm the heart, but just for a moment. The loss to Belgium will linger, as will the realization that on the international stage, against the world's best, the U.S. still has so far to go.

How the U.S. gets there is anybody's guess.