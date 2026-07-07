FIFA World Cup 2026 stats: Ronaldo's nightmare 0 worst all-time, 27 second to Messi; Lukaku's 93 only behind Ronaldo, Messi

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Cristiano Ronaldo's saw his dreams of winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup come to an end as Portugal were defeated by Spain in the round of 16, as Mikel Merino scored an injury time winner.

Later, Belgium set up a quarterfinal clash against Spain, following a 4-1 victory over the United States, thanks to a brace from Charles De Ketelaere.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you best stats from the World Cup action on July 6:

Portugal 0 - 1 Spain

6

Spain qualified for the World Cup quarterfinals for the sixth time and their first since 2010, when they went on to win the tournament.

20

Spain have not lost a World Cup knockout stage game in regulation time since 2006, when they were defeated by France in the round of 16. (Games that go to penalties are officially recorded as draws)

1

Spain became the first reigning EURO champion to advance past the round of 16 at the following World Cup since... Spain in 2010.

35

Spain are currently on a 35-game unbeaten streak in all competitions (26-9-0); tied for the nation's longest run (also in 2007-2009 and in 2018-2021).

6

Spain became the first team in history to have six consecutive clean sheets at the FIFA World Cup (5 games in 2026, 1 in 2022).

5

Spain joined 1990 Italy as the only teams to not concede a goal in their first five games of a single World Cup.

1.44

Spain have the lowest Expected Goals Against (1.44) and the lowest Expected Goals Against per 90 minutes at the 2026 World Cup (0.29).

609

Unai Simón has now not conceded in 609 minutes at the World Cup dating back to the 2022 World Cup.

100%

Simón is also the only goalkeeper at the 2026 World Cup to have a 100% save percentage (6 shots on goal, 6 saves). Of goalkeepers with at least 500 minutes at a single World Cup, Unai Simón has the most saves in a single World Cup without conceding in the last 60 years (Mexico's Fernando Quirarte saved the two shots on goal he faced in the 1986 World Cup).

3/3

Portugal have been eliminated in all of their three knockout stage games vs Spain in major tournaments (also in 2010 Rd of 16 and EURO 2012 semifinals).

Spain players celebrate after scoring a goal against Portugal in the World Cup. Getty Images

5

Mikel Merino entered as a substitute in the 85th minute and scored with his fifth touch of the game.

91

Merino's goal in the 91st minute was the second-latest knockout stage goal scored by Spain. The latest? A certain goal by Andres Iniesta against Netherlands in the 116th minute of the 2010 Final.

106

Rodri had the most touches (106), passes attempted (93), accurate passes (87), ball recoveries, (7), successful tackles (4), and the second-most successful defensive interventions of all players on the field.

27

Cristiano Ronaldo made his 27th FIFA World Cup appearance - the second-most all time behind Lionel Messi (30). His best World Cup result was reaching the semifinals in 2006.

19

Ronaldo's 19 touches against Spain were his second-fewest in a FIFA World Cup match he started.

2

Ronaldo has never taken more than two shots on goal in a World Cup knockout stage match. His previous best were two against Spain in the 2010 Round of 16, and two against England in the 2006 QF.

0, 17

Ronaldo has 17 shots and zero chances created in this WC. That would be the most shots by a player without a single chance created in a World Cup over the last 60 years. The most shots taken without a chance created on record (since 1966) was Mexico's Alberto Garcia Aspe in 1998 (1 goal in 15 shots, 0 chances created).

0

Ronaldo has now attempted 0 dribbles in his last 9 matches. He has not completed one in his last 15 matches.

11

Ronaldo finishes his World Cup career with 11 goals across six World Cups, a record for Portugal. Ten of those goals have come in the group stage, with his only knockout stage goal coming last week, when he scored a penalty against Croatia.

USA 1 - 4 Belgium

Charles De Ketelaere scored a first-half brace as Belgium progressed to the quarterfinals at the USMNT's expense. Photo by Henry Rodenburg/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

6/7

The United States have been eliminated in 6 of their 7 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 appearances; the nation's only victory at this stage was a 2-0 win over Mexico in 2002.

3/3

USA were eliminated in the round of 16 for the fourth consecutive time, meaning all three host nations were eliminated before reaching the quarterfinals.

4

Belgium advanced to their fourth FIFA World Cup quarterfinal and their first since 2018, when they was eliminated by France in the semifinals.

3

Belgium have scored 3+ goals in three straight FIFA World Cup matches for the first time in their history.

1

Charles De Ketelaere had two goals and an assist against the USA, becoming the first Belgian player to be directly involved in three goals in a single FIFA World Cup match in the last 60 years.

93

Romelu Lukaku now has 93 international goals for Belgium, the third-most among active men's players, behind only Cristiano Ronaldo (146) and Lionel Messi (124).

4

Lukaku scored his fourth career goal as a substitute in World Cups, breaking a tie for second-most all-time. Only Roger Milla (5) has more goals as a sub in the competition's history,

14

Lukaku now has 14 goals in 31 games at major tournaments (World Cup/EURO), more than twice as many as any other Belgium player (Jan Ceulemans, 6).

31.3

Hans Vanaken's goal was from a distance of 31.1 meters (34 yards), the second-furthest goal scored in this World Cup. Only Cape Verde's Kevin Pina (31.8 mts or 34.7 yds) scored from a greater distance vs Uruguay.

33y 316d

At 33y-316d, Hans Vanaken is the second-oldest Belgian player to score at the World Cup (Kevin De Bruyne at 34y-363d vs. New Zealand in 2026 GS).

3

Leandro Trossard became the third Belgian player on record (since 1966) to score 2+ goals and provide 2+ assists in a single FIFA World Cup, after Eden Hazard in 2018 (3G 2A) and Jan Ceulemans in 1986 (3G 2A).

1

Malik Tillman became the seventh player -and first for the United States- to score multiple direct free-kick goals at FIFA World Cup in the last 60 years.

3

The USMNT had 3 errors which led to goals against Belgium - the most a team committed in a World Cup knockout match in the last 60 years.

0

USA created zero big chances in this match, their first time in a World Cup since 2014 vs. Germany.

14

When Christian Pulisic was substituted off in the 59th minute, no player on the field lost possession more than him (14).

Information from ESPN's Global Research Team contributed to this report.