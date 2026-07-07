Gotham FC moving to 'world-class' Etihad Park, home of NYCFC

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Gotham FC will play home games at Etihad Park in Queens, New York, beginning in 2028, putting the reigning NWSL champions inside New York City limits for the first time.

"I think this move is indicative of so much of the progress the NWSL has made, not only from the perspective of playing in the right places in a particular market, but also best-in-class infrastructure," NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman told ESPN in an exclusive interview.

"We know that in order to grow our fan base, we want to be able to provide them with the amenities and the fan experience that Americans have come to expect when they are supporting their local teams."

Gotham will announce the news later Tuesday at New York City Hall alongside Mayor Zohran Mamdani and other elected officials.

Etihad Park is due to open in spring 2027. The 25,000-seat stadium is being built for MLS' New York City FC, which began playing in 2015.

As part of the agreement with NYCFC, Gotham will have its own locker room in the stadium. The NWSL club will also be able to "flip" the branding of the stadium on matchdays to make the venue feel like it is bespoke thanks to mostly digital signage throughout.

"World-class athletes deserve world-class environments, and this move allows us to keep raising the standard for our players, supporters and the game itself," Gotham FC controlling owner Carolyn Tisch Blodgett said in a statement. "Gotham FC is showing what is possible when you invest boldly in women's soccer, and we are committed to building an experience worthy of the fans who have believed in this club from the beginning."

Gotham's initial lease at Etihad Park is for five years with options to extend it to up to 15 years, a club spokesperson told ESPN.

Gotham has played at Sports Illustrated Stadium (formerly Red Bull Arena) in Harrison, New Jersey, as a secondary to MLS' New York Red Bulls since 2021. They will continue playing there through 2027. That stadium is located next to a PATH train stop that connects it to Manhattan, but it still poses commuting challenges for New Yorkers.

Etihad Park is being constructed across the street from Citi Field, home of MLB's New York Mets. There are major subway and Long Island Railroad stops across from Citi Field and the adjacent USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, making the location accessible to the rest of New York City and Long Island.

Gotham will play the Washington Spirit at Citi Field on July 15 in a match the home club has dubbed as "The Queens Classic."

Courtesy of Gotham FC

A Gotham FC spokesperson said that nearly 38,000 tickets have been sold for the match, which will set a record for a women's professional sporting event in New York City.

"Our hope is that it is a proof of concept," Berman said about next week's match. "Obviously, the deal is happening already, but hopefully it is a proof point that everybody can look at to see that this team can generate tremendous fan interest."

Gotham also previously announced plans to invest $35 million into customizing the Red Bulls' old training center in Whippany, New Jersey.

Star midfielder and USWNT international Rose Lavelle said in a statement that, "as a player, you want to play in world-class facilities that feel like home."

Berman has previously stated that the support of public officials is crucial to the success of NWSL teams. She reiterated that point recently with the announcement of a 2028 expansion team in Columbus, where officials controversially earmarked money and land for the team to build a training facility.

Mamdani recently attended a Gotham FC game, and his office partnered with the team to give away 1,000 tickets to the game at $5 tickets each. The New York City mayor is known for his deep soccer fandom.

"Bringing Gotham FC to Queens means that the young girl kicking a ball around Jackson Heights, Jamaica or the South Bronx will be able to take the train and watch some of the best players in the world in her own city," Mamdani said in a statement, adding that this creates a "permanent home for world-class women's soccer in the greatest city in the world."

An NWSL team playing in New York City proper is also important for the league commercially as it seeks larger media rights deals and increased sponsorship revenue.

"We're going into our next media rights cycle," Berman told ESPN. "To have Gotham FC playing in New York City proper is incredibly valuable to the league, and I think it will make it a lot easier for folks to be able to be fans and support the team. From a club and league perspective, this is a definite win."

Berman added that Etihad Park could "absolutely" host an NWSL Championship game one day.

"When we look to host the championship, which is in a predetermined site, we want to make sure that it has the capacity to meet the demand that we've built for the NWSL Championship and also provide opportunities for our partners with hospitality," Berman said. "That it's accessible to the community, that there's opportunities for fan fests and community integrations.

"There's no doubt that Queens provides that, and we're excited to explore that possibility in the future."