Christian Pulisic forced off injured for USMNT vs. Belgium

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Christian Pulisic was forced off with an injury in the second half of the United States' World Cup round of 16 clash against Belgium.

The AC Milan star was replaced by Sebastian Berhalter in the 59th minute, just moments after Belgium scored to take a 3-1 lead in Seattle.

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Pulisic had attempted to play on minutes earlier after kicking into Belgium midfielder Youri Tieleman's leg as he attempted a shot on the edge of Belgium's area. The referee declined to award a free kick, despite Pulisic going to the ground in obvious pain.

It is the second time at this World Cup that Pulisic has been forced to leave a U.S. game early, after suffering a calf injury in its opening game against Paraguay.

The injury led to Pulisic being taken off at halftime and missing the second game against Australia before returning off the bench in the team's final group game against Türkiye.

He returned to the starting lineup for the Americans' 2-0 win against Bosnia-Herzegovina in the round of 32.

Pulisic has 33 goals in 90 international appearances but has not scored in this tournament.

Belgium led 2-1 at halftime after two goals from Charles De Ketelaere sandwiched a free kick from Malik Tillman that briefly got the U.S. level.